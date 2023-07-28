Evian Championship: Celine Boutier leads at the halfway stage as Paula Reto falls back

Celine Boutier moved into a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Evian Championship

Home favourite Celine Boutier moved into a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Boutier, who has previously played the event six times but has yet to break into the top 25 and has missed the cut twice, carded a two-under second round score of 69 to move to seven-under overall and in first place ahead of Patty Tavatanakit and Yuso Saso.

Nasa Hataoka, Gaby Lopez and Alison Lee were in a three-way tie for fourth on five under.

First-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa fell four shots behind Boutier after a torrid time on the back nine.

Reto had three bogeys and a double in the closing stretch as she signed for a four-over-par 75.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh was the leading British contender on two under after a second successive 70, level with some of the pre-tournament favourites in Lin Grant, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang.

English pair Georgia Hall and Charley Hull both missed the cut on two over and five over respectively.

Boutier comes into the event with momentum after capturing her third career victory at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain, while her second-best finish of the season came just last week at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational alongside playing partner Saso.

