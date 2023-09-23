Solheim Cup: Team Europe share spoils in Saturday foursomes as Team USA lead 7-5 at Finca Cortesin
Both teams claimed two points in the foursomes to leave Team USA 7-5 ahead over Team Europe; Carlota Ciganda partnered Emily Pedersen to victory while Linn Grant and Maja Stark won their match on the final hole
By Ali Stafford at Finca Cortesin
Last Updated: 23/09/23 12:22pm
Swedish rookies Maja Stark and Linn Grant provided a crucial final-hole victory to ensure Team Europe stayed within two points of Team USA heading into the Saturday fourballs at the Solheim Cup.
Europe avoided a repeat of Friday's foursomes session, where Team USA completed their first clean sweep in the format in the tournament's history, as the hosts battled to ensure a share of the spoils and keep the deficit at two points heading into the afternoon fourballs.
Home favourite Carlota Ciganda led from the front to guide her and Emily Pedersen to an impressive 2&1 win victory over Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho, before Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz thrashed an out-of-sorts Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier 5&3.
Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang claimed a final-hole victory over Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire, before Maja Stark and Linn Grant prevented Team USA from extending their advantage by seeing off Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee by the same margin.
