Solheim Cup

Finca Cortesin GC

22 Sep - 24 Sep

In Play

Europe

0 4

USA

Day 1 Fourballs
Player 1 score Player 1 Hole Player 2 Player 2 score
Gemma Dryburgh Madelene Sagstrom 2 Rose Zhang Megan Khang 1up
AS Leona Maguire Georgia Hall 1 Lexi Thompson Lilia Vu A/S
Emily Kristine Pedersen Maja Stark Jennifer Kupcho Allisen Corpuz -
Carlota Ciganda Linn Grant Angel Yin Ally Ewing -
Day 1 Foursomes
Player 1 score Player 1 Hole Player 2 Player 2 score
Maja Stark Linn Grant F Lexi Thompson Megan Khang 2&1
Celine Boutier Georgia Hall F Danielle Kang Andrea Lee 1up
Leona Maguire Anna Nordqvist F Nelly Korda Allisen Corpuz 1up
Charley Hull Emily Kristine Pedersen F Ally Ewing Cheyenne Knight 5&4

