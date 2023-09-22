22 Sep - 24 SepIn Play
|Player 1 score
|Player 1
|Hole
|Player 2
|Player 2 score
|Gemma Dryburgh Madelene Sagstrom
|2
|Rose Zhang Megan Khang
|1up
|AS
|Leona Maguire Georgia Hall
|1
|Lexi Thompson Lilia Vu
|A/S
|Emily Kristine Pedersen Maja Stark
|Jennifer Kupcho Allisen Corpuz
|-
|Carlota Ciganda Linn Grant
|Angel Yin Ally Ewing
|-
|Player 1 score
|Player 1
|Hole
|Player 2
|Player 2 score
|Maja Stark Linn Grant
|F
|Lexi Thompson Megan Khang
|2&1
|Celine Boutier Georgia Hall
|F
|Danielle Kang Andrea Lee
|1up
|Leona Maguire Anna Nordqvist
|F
|Nelly Korda Allisen Corpuz
|1up
|Charley Hull Emily Kristine Pedersen
|F
|Ally Ewing Cheyenne Knight
|5&4
