TGL golf 2026 schedule: Fixtures, results, team line-ups and format as Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and PGA Tour stars feature

A look at the fixtures and full schedule for the 2026 TGL season, featuring both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, with every match exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The tech-infused golf league sees PGA Tour stars feature in a unique team format, with all players mic'd up and every match being played at SoFi Center - a purpose-built venue for TGL.

Teams play 15 holes of golf each match, divided into two sessions, with nine holes of triples - three against three playing alternate shots - and six holes of head-to-head singles golf.

Atlanta Drive return as defending SoFi Cup champions after beating New York Golf Club in the Final Series to win the inaugural edition, with Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links, Los Angeles GC and The Bay Golf Club the other teams involved.

Full 2026 TGL schedule (all matches UK time)

December 28 - New York Golf Club 4-6 Atlanta Drive GC

January 3 - Boston Common Golf 7-5 Los Angeles GC

January 6 - The Bay Golf Club 4-7 Atlanta Drive

January 14 - Jupiter Links 3-8 New York Golf Club

January 21 - Jupiter Links 4-8 Los Angeles GC

January 27 - Boston Common Golf vs The Bay Golf Club (12am)

February 2 - Atlanta Drive GC vs Jupiter Links (10pm)

February 10 - The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club (12am)

February 23 - Atlanta Drive GC vs Boston Common Golf (10pm)

February 23 - Los Angeles GC vs Atlanta Drive (2am)

February 24 - New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club (10pm)

February 25 - Boston Common Golf vs New York Golf Club (2am)

March 2 - Jupiter Links vs Boston Common Golf (2am)

March 3 - Los Angeles GC vs New York Golf Club (12am)

March 4 - The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links (2am)

March 17 - Semi-final one - Teams TBC (10.30pm)

March 17 - Semi-final two - Teams TBC (1am)

March 24 - SoFi Cup Final match one (1am)

March 24 - SoFi Cup Final match two (11pm)

March 25 - SoFi Cup Final match three (if needed) (1am)

Who is playing and for which teams?

Teams are allowed to sign a player on a one-match contract if one of their starting roster is unavailable to feature.

Correct as of December 22; USA unless stated

Atlanta Drive GC - Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

Boston Common Golf - Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott (Aus)

Jupiter Links Golf Club - Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim (Kor), Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose (Eng), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

New York Golf Club - Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

Bay Golf Club - Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Shane Lowry (Irl)

