TGL golf: Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay help Atlanta Drive to dramatic win over New York and SoFi Cup title
Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay helped Atlanta Drive produce an epic late comeback to beat New York Golf Club 4-3 and secure the TGL's SoFi Cup with a match to spare; Atlanta Drive moved into an unassailable lead in the best-of-three Final Series
Wednesday 26 March 2025 06:40, UK
Atlanta Drive GC are the inaugural winners of the TGL's SoFi Cup after producing an epic comeback to beat New York Golf Club 4-3 in Match 2 of the Final Series.
Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas helped Atlanta to a 6-5 victory in Monday's opener, giving them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Final Series heading into Tuesday's possible double session.
New York Golf Club looked set to take the series into a decider when Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young built a 3-0 lead with four holes to play, only for Horschel and Cantlay to inspire a remarkable Atlanta fightback.
Atlanta won back-to-back holes to cut the gap to one before Horschel secured two points on the penultimate hole with a brilliant 18-foot birdie, sparking wild celebrations inside the SoFi Center, with New York unable to snatch victory on the final hole.
The result gave Atlanta an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Final Series and sees their four-man roster- including Lucas Glover - split a $9m (£6.95m) first prize, while New York's quarter - including Matt Fitzpatrick - share $4.5m (£3.48m) ending runners-up.
How Atlanta secured inaugural TGL title
A tight start saw neither team register a point over the first six holes of the triples format, before New York took the lead on the par-three seventh when Schauffele hit his tee shot to five feet and Atlanta failed to get up and down from the sand.
New York extended their lead when Atlanta declined the Hammer - potentially doubling the value of a hole - at the par-four next, where Young almost chipped in for eagle and Atlanta faced a 12-foot birdie to share the hole.
Schauffele got the better of Thomas on the 10th - the first hole of the singles format - to move New York 3-0 ahead, before Atlanta started their recovery by winning successive holes with the Hammer from the 12th.
New York declined the Hammer on the par-three 12th with Young facing a longer birdie putt then Cantlay, then did the same at the next - cutting their lead to 3-2 - after Schauffele hit his tee shot into a greenside bunker.
The turning point came on the 14th hole when New York accepted the third Hammer throw, as Horschel stood over a birdie putt while Fowler was in a greenside bunker and needing to get up and down.
Horschel made them pay by holing a winding putt, dropping his putter and throwing his hat before being mobbed by his Atlanta team-mates, with the two-point swing putting them ahead entering the final hole.
New York threw the Hammer prior to the tee shots being struck at the par-five last, with Cantlay securing the victory by chipping it to three feet to match Young's birdie.
'It was a blast!' - Players reflect on inaugural season
Billy Horschel: "I think we all have had a lot of fun. Obviously it is a little bit of a challenge with everything we've got going through the year with our own schedules, but I don't think anyone has ever walked away and said this felt like a burden.
"It's just something new and exciting and we all enjoyed it. To walk away as champions with these guys is pretty cool."
Xander Schauffele: "I figured Billy Ho [Horschel] has got a lot of energy, but anyone running around that much is going to run out of steam. Billy is a dog. He made some really big putts when he needed to."
What's next?
The PGA Tour season continues this week with the Texas Children's Houston Open, while the opening major of the year is The Masters from April 10-13, also live on Sky Sports Golf.