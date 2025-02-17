TGL golf 2025 schedule: Fixtures, scores, TV times and how to watch as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy headline new league

Keep up to date with the latest scores, results and schedule from the inaugural TGL season, live on Sky Sports, where Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the players to feature.

Each match is scheduled for approximately two hours and features three of the four players from each roster, with the regular season seeing every team playing each other in a round-robin format.

Teams will be playing 15 holes of golf each match, divided into two sessions, with nine holes of triples - three against three playing alternate shots - and six holes of head-to-head singles golf.

The top four in the season-long standings then progress to the semi-finals, with the two winners then going on to compete for the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three finals on March 24 and 25.

When are the matches? Full 2025 schedule and results so far

All matches held at SoFi Center, Palm Beach, Florida; Times GMT

Wednesday January 8 - New York Golf Club 2-9 The Bay Golf Club - Report | Highlights

Wednesday January 15 - Los Angeles Golf Club 12-1 Jupiter Links Golf Club - Report | Highlights

Wednesday January 22 - New York Golf Club 0-4 Atlanta Drive GC - Report | Highlights

Monday January 27 - Boston Common Golf 3-4 Jupiter Links Golf Club - Report | Highlights

Wednesday February 5 - Boston Common Golf 2-6 Los Angeles Golf Club - Report | Highlights

Monday February 17 (6pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

Los Angeles Golf Club: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala

Monday February 17 (9pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs The Bay Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas

The Bay Golf Club: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Min Woo Lee

Tuesday February 18 (12am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

The Bay Golf Club: Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark

Boston Common Golf: Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

Wednesday February 19 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Jupiter Links line-up: Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner, Tom Kim

New York Golf Club: Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick

Monday February 24 (10pm) - Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Tuesday February 25 (2am) - Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC

Wednesday February 26 (2am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Monday March 3 (8pm) - The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Tuesday March 4 (12am) - New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

Wednesday March 5 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive

Tuesday March 18 (12am) - Semi-final one

Wednesday March 19 (12am) - Semi-final two

Monday March 24 (Time TBD) - Final - Game one of three

Wednesday March 26 (12am) - Final - Game two of three

Wednesday March 26 (2am) - Final - Game three of three (if needed)

Who is playing and for which team?

Atlanta Drive GC - Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

Boston Common Golf - Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

Jupiter Links Golf Club - Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

New York Golf Club - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club - Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

