TGL golf 2025 schedule: Fixtures, scores, TV times and how to watch as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy headline new league
The TGL, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, features six teams and 24 PGA Tour players; McIlroy plays for Boston Common Golf and Woods for Jupiter Links Golf Club; watch every match exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf or stream with NOW
Monday 17 February 2025 08:37, UK
Keep up to date with the latest scores, results and schedule from the inaugural TGL season, live on Sky Sports, where Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the players to feature.
Each match is scheduled for approximately two hours and features three of the four players from each roster, with the regular season seeing every team playing each other in a round-robin format.
Teams will be playing 15 holes of golf each match, divided into two sessions, with nine holes of triples - three against three playing alternate shots - and six holes of head-to-head singles golf.
Latest TGL schedule, results, fixtures, standings
Format, teams, scoring and how TGL works
Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
The top four in the season-long standings then progress to the semi-finals, with the two winners then going on to compete for the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three finals on March 24 and 25.
When are the matches? Full 2025 schedule and results so far
All matches held at SoFi Center, Palm Beach, Florida; Times GMT
Wednesday January 8 - New York Golf Club 2-9 The Bay Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Wednesday January 15 - Los Angeles Golf Club 12-1 Jupiter Links Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Wednesday January 22 - New York Golf Club 0-4 Atlanta Drive GC - Report | Highlights
Monday January 27 - Boston Common Golf 3-4 Jupiter Links Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Wednesday February 5 - Boston Common Golf 2-6 Los Angeles Golf Club - Report | Highlights
Monday February 17 (6pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club
- Atlanta Drive GC: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
- Los Angeles Golf Club: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala
Monday February 17 (9pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs The Bay Golf Club
- Atlanta Drive GC: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas
- The Bay Golf Club: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Min Woo Lee
Tuesday February 18 (12am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf
- The Bay Golf Club: Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark
- Boston Common Golf: Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama
Wednesday February 19 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club
- Jupiter Links line-up: Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner, Tom Kim
- New York Golf Club: Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick
Monday February 24 (10pm) - Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club
Tuesday February 25 (2am) - Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC
Wednesday February 26 (2am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club
Monday March 3 (8pm) - The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club
Tuesday March 4 (12am) - New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf
Wednesday March 5 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive
Tuesday March 18 (12am) - Semi-final one
Wednesday March 19 (12am) - Semi-final two
Monday March 24 (Time TBD) - Final - Game one of three
Wednesday March 26 (12am) - Final - Game two of three
Wednesday March 26 (2am) - Final - Game three of three (if needed)
Who is playing and for which team?
Atlanta Drive GC - Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas
Boston Common Golf - Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott
Jupiter Links Golf Club - Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
New York Golf Club - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
The Bay Golf Club - Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry
Who will win the inaugural TGL season and the SoFi Cup? Watch every match of the 2025 and 2026 seasons exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf.