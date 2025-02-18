TGL: Tiger Woods laughs at 'one of the most embarrassing moments of my career' after yardage blunder

Tiger Woods laughed at "one of the most embarrassing moments of my career" after a yardage blunder during Jupiter Links Golf Club's 10-3 TGL hammering by New York.

Woods had 199 yards to the 13th hole but heard his caddie say 99 instead and proceeded to land a wedge some 99 yards short of its target at the SoFi Center in Florida on Tuesday night.

As a flummoxed Woods - who lost that hole to Cameron Young - tried to work out what had just occurred, Jupiter team-mates Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim burst into laughter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger landed his ball around 100 yards short of the 13th hole after a mix-up!

Speaking afterwards the 15-time major champion told ESPN: "One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened. I just screwed up. That was embarrassing."

Jupiter were routed by a New York team comprising Young, Rickie Fowler and former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, falling 8-0 down before eventually getting on the board.

Latest TGL standings (top four teams will make semi-finals) Team Points Record Overtime Holes 1) The Bay Golf Club 6 3-0 0-0 18-8 2) Los Angeles Golf Club 5 2-0 0-1 20-7 3) Atlanta Drive Golf Club 4 2-1 1-0 11-11 4) New York Golf Club 2 1-2 0-0 11-14 5) Jupiter Links Golf Club 2 1-2 1-0 6-21 6) Boston Common Golf 1 0-2 0-1 8-13

Woods' side - for whom Kim produced a moment of magic with a big birdie putt - are 1-2 for the season with New York improving to 1-2 after successive defeats to start the competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Kim holed a big birdie putt for Jupiter Links during the 10-3 drubbing at the hands of New York

Tuesday's match marked Woods' first action since the passing of his mother Kultida at the age of 80.

He subsequently withdrew from last week's Genesis Invitational at Torry Pines.

Kultida had watched Tiger playing in TGL at the SoFi Center on January 27.

Woods, who walked out on Tuesday with 16-year-old son Charlie by his side, said: "It's a process. This was the last time she ever watched me play. It's a bit emotional coming in here tonight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Woods paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Kultida, during the Genesis Invitational

What's next? ⛳

TGL returns on Monday February 24 as a three-game week begins with Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club (10pm UK).

That is followed by Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC on Tuesday February 25 (2am) and The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club on Wednesday February 26 (also 2am).

Watch every match of the TGL seasons in 2025 and 2026 exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW to watch golf and more top sport.