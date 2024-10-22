TGL: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's team golf league explained - format, teams, players and 2025 schedule

What is the new tech infused team golf league launched by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy? Here’s all you need to know about the TGL presented by SoFi, including the teams, format, schedule for the 2025 season and more…

What is it?

The league was founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, in partnership with the PGA Tour, with the inaugural season - pushed back from its initial 2024 launch - set to feature six teams each containing four PGA Tour players.

The teams - representing six different cities - will go head-to-head in a season-long competition at the SoFi Center, a purpose-build indoor venue - with all matches taking place on Monday or Tuesday evenings in the United States.

Who is playing and for which team?

*Correct as of October 22

Atlanta Drive GC - Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

Boston Common Golf - Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy believes his new golf venture TGL, an indoor high-tech league launched with Tiger Woods, is the right way to bring golf into the 21st century and away from the traditional way of playing the game

Jupiter Links Golf Club - Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

New York Golf Club - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club - Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, and Shane Lowry

Where will it take place?

The SoFi Center is a 250,000 square foot, tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Florida. Around 1,500 spectators will be able to fit around TGL's field of play - which is nearly 100 yards long and 50 yards wide.

Three players from the four-man teams compete in 15-hole matches that blend virtual and real-time golf. The longer shots will be hit into a 3,400-square-foot screen, roughly 24 times the size of a standard golf simulator.

From about 50 yards and in, they will transition to live action and finish each hole within a 22,475-square-foot short game complex, with the shape of the green modified on every hole.

A 41-yard-wide turntable rotates the green and three bunkers to change approach angles, with the course made up of 15 of TGL's 30 custom-designed holes by renowned golf course designers.

What is the match format?

Teams will be playing 15 holes of golf each match, divided into two sessions, with nine holes of triples - three against three playing alternate shot - and six holes of head-to-head singles golf.

In the singles format, each of the three players involved in a team will play two matches each. Each hole in both sessions is worth one point and the team with the fewest shots on a hole wins the point.

A tied hole is worth no points, while the team with the most points at the end of the night wins the match. If the scores are tied, then a closest to the pin competition will decide the match winner.

One exception is the team's use of a Hammer, where teams can gamble on a hole to double its value. The opposite team can accept, making the hole worth two points, or reject it and concede the hole.

TGL's technology mix allows for every shot to be broadcast live and all players mic'd up, while a shot clock will force teams to hit within 40-seconds. Each team also has four timeouts per match.

What is the league format?

TGL will use a points-based system that includes two points for a win and one point for a loss in overtime.

The regular season sees each team playing the other teams in a round-robin format, with all teams playing five matches and the top four in the season-long standings then progressing to the semi-finals.

The top two team then compete to win the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three Finals on March 24 and 25. Each match is scheduled for approximately two hours and features three of the four players from each roster.

When are the matches? Full 2025 schedule

All matches held at SoFi Center, Palm Beach, Florida; Times GMT

Wednesday January 8 (2am) - New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club

Wednesday January 15 (2am) - Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Wednesday January 22 (12am) - New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC

Monday January 27 (11.30pm) - Boston Common Golf vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Wednesday February 5 (2am) - Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Monday February 17 (6pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Monday February 17 (9pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs The Bay Golf Club

Tuesday February 18 (12am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

Wednesday February 19 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Monday February 24 (10pm) - Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Tuesday February 25 (2am) - Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC

Wednesday February 26 (2am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Monday March 3 (8pm) - The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Tuesday March 4 (12am) - New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

Wednesday March 5 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive

Tuesday March 18 (12am) - Semi-final one

Wednesday March 19 (12am) - Semi-final two

Monday March 24 (Time TBD) - Final - Game one of three

Wednesday March 25 (12am) - Final - Game two of three

Wednesday March 26 (2am) - Final - Game three of three (if needed)

