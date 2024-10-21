Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's indoor golf league TGL reveals schedule for 2025 season

The schedule has been revealed for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's indoor golf league TGL, with the former set to make his debut in the second week, the latter in the fourth.

The TGL, founded by Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA Tour, debuts on Tuesday January 7, from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, an arena roughly the size of a football field that can hold about 1,500 spectators.

Three players from the four-man teams compete in 15-hole matches that blend virtual and real-time golf. The longer shots will be hit into a 3,400-square-foot screen, roughly 24 times the size of a standard golf simulator. From about 50 yards and in, there will be actual shots to a 41-yard turntable green that can provide a variety of shots.

Image: Woods and McIlroy will feature in the competition

The first match is between New York Golf Club, led by Xander Schauffele, and The Bay Golf Club in San Francisco, headed by Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark. Woods and his Jupiter Golf Club play in the second week.

TGL is a new concept but figures to have a faster pace with nine holes of alternating shots among three players and six holes of singles play. There will be a 40-second shot clock, allowing for matches to easily fit into the two-hour window.

Mike McCarley, the former Golf Channel executive who is CEO and founder of TMRW Sports, described it as a "live, courtside experience for golf on an unprecedented scale".

He said TGL would complement the PGA Tour as a fast-paced team competition. The regular season ends March 4, followed by the semi-finals on March 17 and 18, after The Players Championship, and the best-of-three final on March 24-25.

Each of the teams will play five times during the regular season. The schedule was built around feedback from the 24 players and where they plan to play on tour. McIlroy is the defending champion at the Dubai Desert Classic, for example, which is why his Boston Common Golf team does not start until January 27.

Hideki Matsuyama also features for Boston and plays the first two weeks in Hawaii. Five players in the opening TGL match will be going to Florida from The Sentry, the PGA Tour's season opener at Kapalua on Maui.

