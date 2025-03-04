TGL golf: Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf and Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC eliminated after New York GC win

Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf and Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC are both out of contention to reach the play-offs in the TGL after New York Golf Club won their final regular season match.

New York, represented by Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, scored five points from the last four holes to win 10-6 against McIlroy's Boston Common Golf on Monday night as they secured a place in the four play-offs spots.

The Bay Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive had already booked spots in the semi-finals, so the play-off teams have now been confirmed ahead of the last regular season match on Tuesday night (Wednesday, 12am UK time) between Woods' Jupiter Links GC and Atalanta Drive, live on Sky Sports Golf.

It was a must-win match for Boston and it all went wrong in the second half of the match.

New York's Schauffele "threw the hammer" at the 12th and made a great birdie to beat Adam Scott for two points, then Cameron Young beat McIlroy.

Going into the last hole, Boston needed two more points to force an overtime, so threw the hammer and Schauffele produced more brilliance as he chipped in off the fringe from seven feet away.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rickie Fowler and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley were inches from making the first hole-in-one in TGL history on the 14th hole in an epic encounter between New York Golf Club and Boston Common

"After the start we had, just coming into the season [the goal] was trying to get in the play-offs," said Fowler, who helped New York score two points during the triples.

"After going 0-2, we were just trying to dig and find something. We're just starting to find some form, so it's good timing."

Latest TGL standings (as of March 3) Team Points Record Overtime Holes won Los Angeles Golf Club 9 4-0 0-1 27 The Bay GC 8 4-1 1-0 25 Atlanta Drive GC 6 3-1 1-0 15 New York Golf Club 5 2-2 0-1 22 Jupiter Links GC 2 1-3 1-0 9 Boston Common Golf 1 0-4 0-1 16

Who else won on Monday?

Tommy Fleetwood claimed bragging rights over Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry after helping Los Angeles Golf Club to a comeback victory over The Bay in their top-of-the-table TGL clash.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from TGL's top-of-the-table clash between Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay, where the winner would enter the postseason as No 1 seed

Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala recovered from being three down after eight holes to claim an impressive 5-3 victory over Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Min Woo Lee at the SoFI Center in Florida.

Los Angeles used The Hammer - doubling the value of a hole if accepted - to secure the ninth and final hole of the triples format, before fighting back in the singles to end The Bay's 100 per cent start to the TGL season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fleetwood and Min Woo Lee traded dramatic birdies during their top-of-the-table TGL clash, as Lee almost holed out for eagle before Fleetwood tied the hole with a chip-in birdie

The result sees Los Angeles end the regular season top of the SoFi Cup standings on nine points from their five matches, while The Bay dropped to second place heading into the season-ending play-offs later this month.

What's next?

Los Angeles Golf Club will take on New York Golf Club, while The Bay Golf Club will face Atlanta Drive GC in the other semi-final. Those matches take place on March 17 (March 18, 12am UK time) and March 18 (March 19, 12am UK time), before the Finals Series is held the following week.

The regular season concludes when Jupiter Links GC face Atlanta Drive on Tuesday (Wednesday, 12am UK time).

Who will win the inaugural TGL season and the SoFi Cup? Watch every match of the 2025 and 2026 seasons exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.