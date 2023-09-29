Ryder Cup: Team Europe lead 6.5-1.5 after Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm deliver late heroics in fourballs

Viktor Hovland secured a dramatic half-point for Team Europe in the top match

Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm produced some incredible final-hole magic to help Team Europe build a record-equalling lead after a dramatic session in the Friday fourballs at the Ryder Cup.

Europe claimed a clean sweep in an opening session for the first time in Ryder Cup history, winning all four foursomes matches at Marco Simone GC, then dug deep late in the afternoon to edge the second session and take a 6.5-1.5 lead into day two.

Hovland holed a sensational final-hole birdie to give him and Tyrrell Hatton a half-point in a topsy-turvy clash against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who had been left out of the morning session by USA captain Zach Johnson.

Friday fourballs Viktor Hovland (Nor) and Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) tied with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth Jon Rahm (Esp) and Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) tied with Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka Robert MacIntyre (Sco) and Justin Rose (Eng) tied with Max Homa and Wyndham Clark Rory McIlroy (NIrl) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng) beat Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5&3

Viktor Hovland sinks a crucial birdie putt on the 18th hole at the Ryder Cup to earn half a point for Team Europe

Matt Fitzpatrick went on a brilliant scoring burst to claim the first point of his Ryder Cup career, partnering Rory McIlroy to a 5&3 thrashing of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, while Rahm finished in style to continue his unbeaten start.

Rahm chipped in to eagle the 16th hole and bounced back from losing the next to a Scottie Scheffler birdie by holing a 35-foot eagle at the par-five last, giving him and Nicolai Hojgaard a tie against Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

Jon Rahm produced two stunning shots to eagle the par-5 18th hole at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club and claim a thrilling half in the match against Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler in the Ryder Cup

The other match also went to the 18th hole, with Justin Rose winning the final two holes to snatch another half-point for Europe alongside Robert MacIntyre against Max Homa and Wyndham Clark.

Europe's five-point advantage after the day equals the biggest in history and matches the lead they held in 2004, with Luke Donald's side now needing just eight points over the final two days to regain the trophy.

A look at the best of Matt Fitzpatrick in the Friday fourballs, including three consecutive birdies and a brilliant eagle on route to a dominant win with partner Rory McIlroy

All 12 European players secured at least a half-point on the opening day, while a 2.5-1.5 loss in the afternoon session means Team USA failed to win any of the eight matches on a remarkable Friday.

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton tied with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Hatton took the opener with a birdie and Spieth levelled when he holed from off the green at the fourth, then Thomas converted from 10 feet to give Team USA the lead in a match for the first time of the day.

Europe won the seventh with a birdie and the two teams both shared the 11th with birdies, with the American duo seemingly taking control of the contest with back-to-back holes won from the 12th.

Justin Thomas holed a pressure par putt on the 15th hole at the Ryder Cup in Rome to stay one up with three to play in the fourballs session but then missed a short putt on the 16th to lose the hole.

Hatton birdied the 14th and added another at the 16th after almost driving the green, before Hovland ensured a dramatic tied match after draining 25-footer at the last to match Thomas' birdie.

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard tied with Scottie Scheffler and Brook Koepka

Hojgaard opened with a long-range birdie and responded to Koepka winning the third with a par by posting back-to-back birdies from the seventh to move Europe two ahead.

Jon Rahm credits partner Nicolai Højgaard with his performance in the fourballs and says the Dane used Seve Ballesteros as a source of inspiration for the Spaniard.

Scheffler responded by birdieing the par-five ninth and claiming the next hole, then matched the European birdie at the 12th, before Koepka shared the 14th with a birdie and then won the next to move USA one up with three to play.

Rahm chipped in from off the 16th green for eagle after Hojgaard drove the green and Scheffler almost holed his tee shot at the par-three 17th to edge USA back ahead, before the Spaniard drained a 35-foot eagle at the last to snatch the most unlikely of ties.

Jon Rahm chips in for eagle to win the 16th and tie the match.

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose tied with Max Homa and Wyndham Clark

MacIntyre started his Ryder Cup career with an eight-foot birdie to match the effort of Clark, who made a close-range birdie at the fifth and added further birdies at the seventh and ninth to reach the turn two ahead.

Rose reduced the deficit with a birdie at the 10th and both teams took advantage of the par-five 12th, with Clark making a 25-foot birdie at the 13th to restore Team USA's two-hole cushion.

A par was enough for Rose to win the 15th hole but MacIntyre three-putted the next after driving the green, allowing USA to move back two ahead, only for Rose to win the 17th with a par and then

Justin Rose holes a pressure putt on the 18th hole to deny Team USA a win, securing a brilliant day for the Europeans.

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick beat Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5&3

Fitzpatrick rolled in a 20-foot birdie at the second and holed a 15-footer at the next, before converting from a similar distance at the par-three fourth and eagling the driveable fifth after a brilliant tee shot.

Matt Fitzpatrick went five under par through five holes with an eagle at the par four fifth hole at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club during the Friday fourball session at the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy joined the party with a 20-foot birdie at the seventh to move Europe six ahead and the two teams exchanged birdies at the ninth, only for Morikawa to match the Northern Irishman's birdie at the 10th and also pick up shots on the next two to reduce the advantage to four.

Schauffele missed a birdie opportunity from inside five feet at the 14th that would have cut the gap further, allowing McIlroy to seal victory and his second point of the day with a 10-foot birdie at the next.

Matt Fitzpatrick says it's one of his greatest days in golf and Rory McIlroy says he's so proud of him after a spectacular in the Friday fourballs.

What happens next?

Day two coverage has the same timings as Friday, with the opening foursomes tee shot at 6.35am and the afternoon fourballs sessions getting under way at 11.25am. Coverage of the final day singles begins on Sunday at 9am ahead of the first match going out at the 10.35am.

