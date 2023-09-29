Golf Scorecard

Europe

2 0

USA

Day 1 Foursomes
Player 1 score Player 1 Hole Player 2 Player 2 score
4&3 Jon Rahm Tyrrell Hatton F Scottie Scheffler Sam Burns -
4&3 Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg F Brian Harman Max Homa -
3up Shane Lowry Sepp Straka 14 Rickie Fowler Collin Morikawa -
2up Rory McIlroy Tommy Fleetwood 13 Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay -

