29 Sep - 1 OctIn Play
|Player 1 score
|Player 1
|Hole
|Player 2
|Player 2 score
|4&3
|Jon Rahm Tyrrell Hatton
|F
|Scottie Scheffler Sam Burns
|-
|4&3
|Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg
|F
|Brian Harman Max Homa
|-
|3up
|Shane Lowry Sepp Straka
|14
|Rickie Fowler Collin Morikawa
|-
|2up
|Rory McIlroy Tommy Fleetwood
|13
|Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay
|-
