Ryder Cup captaincy: Keegan Bradley 'would love' another chance to lead Team USA after defeat to Team Europe left 'darkest time'
The PGA of America have yet to announce Team USA's 2027 Ryder Cup captain; Keegan Bradley led the United States to a 15-13 home defeat in New York; Tiger Woods is among the favourites to succeed Bradley against Team Europe at Adare Manor
Wednesday 3 December 2025 13:20, UK
Keegan Bradley insists he ‘would love’ the opportunity to captain Team USA again in a Ryder Cup, having been left with a ‘gaping hole’ in his career after their loss to Team Europe.
Bradley became the first captain - for either team - since 2012 to be beaten in a home Ryder Cup, where Luke Donald's European side built a record-breaking lead over the first two days before claiming a 15-13 win at Bethpage Black.
The PGA of America has yet to announce who will captain Team USA in the 2027 contest at Adare Manor in Ireland, live on Sky Sports, with Bradley open to the idea of returning to the role in the future.
"I have this like gaping hole in my career now that I don't know that I'll ever be able to fill," Bradley said ahead of the Hero World Challenge. "This isn't something where you lose The Masters or you lose a tournament, where I'm going to work extra hard to get back and win.
"Being the captain of the Ryder Cup team is not something you can work hard for, it's just something that's sort of elected on you. Of course I would love to do it again, I would love to avenge that loss, but that's not up to me.
"I don't think that's fair for me to come out here and say that, but I would love to do it again at some point. I don't know if that will ever happen, probably won't. I think if you ask any losing captain if they would like to do it again, they would all want another shot."
Tiger Woods is favourite to be Team USA's next captain but said earlier this week that 'no one has asked' about him taking on the role, two years on from turning down the opportunity due to his role on the PGA Tour.
"I think if Tiger wants to do this, he's going to do it," Bradley insisted. "Tiger is not only a hero to all of us that would be on his team, but he's also an incredible leader and a person that everyone would love to play for.
"I'm pretty sure when he wants to do this, he's going to get to be able to do it."
Bradley: Ryder Cup 'takes a toll on you'
Bradley considered being the first playing captain at a Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963 before leaving himself out of his six picks, having won the Travelers Championship in June and reached the season-ending Tour Championship.
"With everything that was going on, I'm really proud of the way that I played," Bradley explained about his season. "But when you factor in losing the Ryder Cup, I mean, it's an F.
"You've got to go and win that and this grade's different. It's really tough to grade. It was a unique year. I think a year that really no other player has ever experienced. I'm proud of the way I played certainly, but the end of the year was difficult."
On the challenge of dealing with Ryder Cup defeat, Bradley added: "The darkest time of my life probably. I mean, I don't know how else to describe it. Certainly, definitely [the worst] of my career.
"There's always this let down after a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup regardless of the outcome because the emotions are so extreme. It's Ryder Cup hangover and you're just exhausted and you're down - that takes a toll on you."
