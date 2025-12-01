Rory McIlroy hailed by Colin Montgomerie as 'best European golfer ever' after historic Masters-winning season

Rory McIlroy has been hailed as "the best European golfer ever" by Colin Montgomerie following on from the five-time major champion's sparkling 2025 season.

McIlroy ended an 11-year major drought and completed the career grand slam with a thrilling triumph at The Masters in April, while the Northern Irishman can also count a Ryder Cup away win in New York - a first for Europe in the US since 2012 - and a seventh DP World Tour Order of Merit among his 2025 achievements.

McIlroy's latest Race to Dubai success - his fourth in a row - sees him pull to within one of Montgomerie's record haul of eight, which the man himself expects to be broken eventually.

"If there was one to do that and ever break my record, I would rather it be him," Montgomerie told Sky Sports.

"I would say now that Rory has won all four majors, I think you'd have to put him ahead of [Nick] Faldo and say that Rory is the best European player ever to play.

"Faldo has six majors to Rory and Seve [Ballesteros]'s five. Does that necessarily mean Faldo is better than Rory?

"Rory has achieved what no European player has achieved in the past by winning the career grand slam.

"There's very little left for him. Having won all the majors, having won the Ryder Cup away twice, as he has in 2012 and 2025, there's one thing left.

"I'm sure that in the years to come, he'll break my record."

McIlroy, himself, reserved praise for "underrated" Montgomerie in the lead-up to his latest Order of Merit title, hailing the Scot's achievements in claiming seven of his record haul of eight in consecutive years (1993-99).

"To sustain that for seven years straight, and win eight Order of Merits, it probably doesn't get talked about enough," McIlroy said.

"Especially in that golden age of European golf where he's going up against Faldo, [Sandy] Lyle, [Bernard] Langer and Woosie [Ian Woosnam]."

Montgomerie admitted he was "very honoured" by McIlroy's kind words.

"He didn't have to, and I appreciate what he said," Montgomerie said.

"In a way, he's probably right. A lot of the guys now, his competition, are playing in America, where we didn't really.

"I remember when I won the Scandinavian Masters in 1991 to get onto the Ryder Cup team, I remember Seve was second, Faldo was third and Woosnam was fourth. That doesn't happen now in Europe.

"It was a very astute thing to say, and I was very honoured."

The current golfing landscape is dominated by McIlroy and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who shared three of the four major wins this year - and Montgomerie predicts similar in 2026.

"There's very much the one and two in the world and then a gap to number three," Montgomerie added. "If it's not Scottie Scheffler, it's normally Rory McIlroy.

"Rory's season will really start with The Masters. He has to focus on that and see how he goes there, coming back as defending champion.

"There will be a little less pressure on him, and I expect Rory to have a great season.

"The way that he's playing the game right now is extraordinary."

