Rory McIlroy: World No 2 doubts rift in golf will be fixed after 'irrational' spending from LIV

Rory McIlroy doubts the fracture in golf will be repaired as the "irrational" spending of the LIV series has created such a gulf in the sport.

There had been hopes the acrimonious split which occurred when the Saudi breakaway league lured away many of the top stars with huge contracts in 2021 could be healed when a merger was proposed.

But over two and a half years after that was mooted, the two parties appear to be no closer to a resolution.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy produced a sensational eagle putt to send the DP World Tour Championship to a play-off against Matt Fitzpatrick

"You see some of these other sports that have been fractured for so long," McIlroy told CNBC's CEO Council Forum.

"You look at boxing, for example, or you look at what's happened in motor racing in the United States with Indy and NASCAR and everything else, I think for golf in general it would be better if there was unification.

"But I just think with what's happened over the last few years, it's just going to be very difficult to be able to do that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As head of his successful Race to Dubai defence, Europe's Ryder Cup stars explain what McIlroy means to the sport

"As someone who supports the traditional structure of men's professional golf, we have to realise we were trying to deal with people that were acting, in some ways, irrationally, just in terms of the capital they were allocating and the money they were spending,

"It's been four or five years and there hasn't been a return yet but they're going to have to keep spending that money to even just maintain what they have right now.

"A lot of these guys' contracts are up. They're going to ask for the same number or an even bigger number. LIV have spent five or six billion US dollars and they're going to have to spend another five or six just to maintain where they are.

"I'm way more comfortable being on the PGA Tour side than on their side but who knows what'll happen?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of day four from the season-ending DP World Championship in Dubai, where Fitzpatrick edged out McIlroy in a dramatic finish

LIV golfer Bryson de Chambeau admits the two parties are currently too far apart.

"I wish something major would happen but I don't think it's going to in the immediate future," he told Fox News Digital.

"I think there are too many wants on both sides and not enough gives on the other.

"We're just too far apart on a lot of things. It's going to take some time, but ultimately, I do think the game of golf will grow internationally."

Watch the DP World Tour over the next four seasons exclusively live on Sky Sports, along with the next two Ryder Cups. Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.