PGA Tour: Sami Valimaki wins first title as Finn secures one-shot victory in RSM Classic at Sea Island

Sami Valimaki took a one-shot victory at the RSM Classic at Sea Island to win the first PGA Tour title of his career.

Valimaki became Finland's first PGA Tour winner when he closed with a four-under 66 in the final event of the year.

After two runner-up finishes over the past two seasons, Valimaki used putter from below the green on the 16th and then holed an 18-foot putt. He was steady over the closing holes even as the wind abruptly changed direction with more force late in the day as he ended on 23 under.

The top 100 in the FedExCup standings - down from 125 players in previous years - get full PGA Tour cards for the 2026 season. Ricky Castillo shot 28 on the front nine, closed with a 62 and when he finished it looked like that would be enough for him to move from No 135 to inside the top 100.

But then Max McGreevy holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 63, moving him into second place alone.

That bumped Castillo down to No 102 by fewer than 10 points.

Right after McGreevy holed his putt, Lee Hodges had a 10-foot birdie attempt that narrowly missed and cost him a chance to move into the top 100. The par for a 66 left him at No 101 in the FedExCup standings by about two points.

Image: Valimaki celebrates winning on the 18th green

Valimaki now has a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and is assured of playing in the first two $20m signature events of 2026 by finishing at No 51 in the FedExCup.

"It has been a long road, of course," Valimaki said. "I feel like it's a really tough year even when I kind of played decent golf, and then to keep pushing and find some good grooves in the last few tournaments, it feels amazing."

McGreevy, who already had his card locked up, moved up to No 60 to also qualify for a pair of signature events to start next year. His finish bumped Jordan Spieth, who did not play this autumn, down from the 60th spot, meaning Spieth will need sponsor exemptions for Pebble Beach and Riviera.

McGreevy played with freedom knowing he did not have to worry about playing for his card.

"I never felt that nervous," he said. "I felt like I was playing to win. Luckily, my best golf came out at the end of the year."

Image: Max McGreevy claimed second place

Nico Echavarria shot 65 to tie for fourth and moved into that No 51-60 slot for signature events on the West Coast.

Sam Stevens made a hole-in-one on the third hole with a nine-iron over a bunker to a front pin and wound up with a 63 to join an 11-way tie for seventh place. He already was set for all the signature events. On his mind at No 48 in the world ranking was staying in the top 50 at year's end to earn a spot in The Masters.

It is too close to call, as it is for Johnny Keefer, the Korn Ferry Tour player of the year who came into the week at No 50. Both were in that big tie for seventh and figure to move up a few spots, with tournaments still to be held in Australia and South Africa the rest of the year.