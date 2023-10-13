Open de Espana: Jon Rahm just makes cut as Matthieu Pavon keeps lead after second round at Spanish Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the second round of the Open de Espana from the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Highlights of the second round of the Open de Espana from the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Matthieu Pavon preserved his one-stroke lead after the second round of the Spanish Open on a day home favourite and defending champion Jon Rahm fell away.

Rahm's hopes of extending a run that has seen him win his home open in three of the last four years were left severely diminished by a one-over 72, leaving him on three under for the tournament and tied in 45th place as he made the cut by one stroke - eight shots behind Pavon.

The No 3-ranked golfer, who was hit by a flying divot at one point, appeared close to breaking a club on his leg when one of his approach shots failed to find the green.

It leaves him a difficult task this weekend as he aims to surpass Seve Ballesteros by winning a fourth title at his home tournament.

"I'm still going for the win. I'm eight behind, after not playing well, so I can recover easily, especially if the weather gets worse and the course becomes a bit more difficult," said Rahm.

"What happened to me today can happen to anyone, so if I play well tomorrow and get close to 10 under, I will have a good chance on Sunday."

He added: "Few times in my career I've hit so many good putts without making them."

Jon Rahm made the cut by one stroke after a round of 72 that left him in a tie for 45th

Pavon, who was runner-up to Rahm last year in Madrid, followed up his opening-day 63 with a 68 for an 11-under total of 131. Wil Besseling and Shubhankar Sharma were one shot back in a tie for second at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

"It looks like it's really a place that suits my game. Lots of memories from last year, so I really feel comfortable on the course. I'm very pleased with the result today," said Pavon.

Rahm, who started the day four shots off the lead after opening with a 67, looked out of sorts from the start and grew frustrated as the round progressed. He struggled to find the fairways - he hit only five - and missed several short putts to remain in danger of missing the two-under cut line during most of the round.

He made only one birdie - on the par-five seventh hole - and had two bogeys. After finishing his round, he appeared to turn the television cameras away as he walked off the 18th green in front of a disappointed home crowd.

Matthieu Pavon still leads the way at the halfway mark of the Spanish Open

Justin Rose, who was also at the Ryder Cup and was the only other player in the top 50 coming into the tournament in the Spanish capital, shot 67 to sit seven shots behind Pavon.

"I think the 10-foot and ins cost me this week. I think I used them all up at the Ryder Cup. I feel like I missed 13 or 14 putts inside 10 feet," said Rose.

"I mean, I hit a lot of shots close to the flag this week and just haven't capitalised. I need probably two 64s on the weekend just to have any chance, but I'm playing well enough - just need that putter to warm up."

Pavon had a bogey and eight pars on his first nine holes but finished strong with four birdies in his last six, including the final two.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Besseling stayed close behind with a 68 that included four birdies and a bogey, while Sharma joined him near the top with another round of 66 after seven birdies and two bogeys.

The top Spaniard going into the weekend was Alfredo Garca-Heredia, who shot 64 for one of the best rounds of the day after making seven birdies and not dropping any shots.