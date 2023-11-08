Tiger Woods takes swipe at LIV Golf after being confirmed as player and co-owner for Jupiter team in TGL

Tiger Woods will play for and co-own Jupiter Links Golf Club in TGL

Tiger Woods has taken a swipe at LIV Golf after being announced as player and co-owner for the final team in the upcoming TGL golf league.

Tech-infused format TGL is run by TMRW Sports, a company established by Woods and Rory McIlroy last year, so the 15-time major champion was always expected to play in the opening season, which starts on January 9.

Woods has now been confirmed as not only the first of four players for the Jupiter Links Golf Club but also as owner, alongside David Blitzer, the co-managing partner of NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

The 47-old believes the new venture will be easier to follow than the Saudi-backed LIV, saying: "Some of the stuff I've seen in LIV... I couldn't figure out what the hell was going on. Here it's very simple."

Woods, who lives in Jupiter, Florida, said in a statement: "Through its use of technology, TGL is a modern twist of traditional golf and ultimately will make the sport I love more accessible.

"Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world."

He added: "Generally, golf takes about five or six hours to play. In today's world, with all of our smartphones, it is hard for anybody to go five to six hours without looking at their phones. So the shorter the time, the better it is."

Blitzer said: "Tiger Woods is one of the most influential and iconic athletes in the history of sports, and I'm thrilled to partner with him to form Jupiter Links GC.

"Golf is a sport that has a proven ability to bring people together from all over the world, and I'm excited by the potential reach and impact we can have as a team and league."

Woods has not played since The Masters in April

McIlroy, Morikawa among other players in TGL - but no Rahm

TGL events will be held in Florida, at the SoFiCenter within the campus of Palm Beach State College, as players compete over 15 holes.

TGL combines an oversized simulator with actual shots to a tech-infused green that can change contours depending on the shot, with the league designed to take golf to a new audience.

The other five sides in the competition are Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL New York and TGL San Francisco.

The six squads will play each other once in league play with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals, while the season will culminate with a best-of-three final.

Tyrrell Hatton will play alongside McIlroy for Boston in TGL

Woods' Jupiter team-mates have not yet been confirmed but Boston have already announced their full roster, with McIlroy joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.

Justin Thomas will play for Atlanta, while Collin Morikawa will represents Los Angeles.

Jon Rahm was set to play in the inaugural tournament but has since withdrawn.

Woods pain-free in ankle - but return date not clear

Woods also revealed that he is now pain-free in his surgically-repaired right ankle, having gone under the knife after withdrawing during The Masters in April.

However, he said other areas are still causing him problems, meaning it is not yet known exactly when he will return to action for the first time since the major at Augusta National earlier this year.

Woods said: "My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for.

Woods (right) could return to action soon could yet play in the Hero World Challenge between November 30 and December 3

He compared the problem to when he had fusion surgery on his lower back, saying: "All the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and still do. You fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to issues."

Woods declared himself "pretty sore" after caddying for son Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship this weekend, when he walked without a limp.

Tiger and Charlie could play together at the PNC Championship in December, having done so for the last two editions of the two-player best-ball event.

That tournament is sanctioned by the PGA Tour Champions so Woods is permitted to use a cart.

Woods' return may come even earlier, though. He hosts the annual Hero World Challenge between November 30 and December 3 and there is one spot remaining in the field.

Woods has competed in five tournaments since his 2021 car crash but completed a full 72 holes just twice.