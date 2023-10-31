Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's high-tech golf league TGL to launch on January 9

Rory McIlory and Tiger Woods' TGL golf league will launch on January 9

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will launch TGL, a new high-tech golf league, on January 9 with 15 of the current world's top 20 having signed up.

TGL, run by TMRW Sports, the technology-focused sports company established by Woods and McIlroy in 2022, will finish before The Masters in April.

Events will be played over 15 holes, combining an oversized simulator with actual shots to a tech-infused green that can change contours depending on the shot.

The Sofi Center, at Palm Beach State College in Florida, will host each event, with the venue holding approximately 1,600 spectators

Five of the six four-man teams have been announced for New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta.

The six squads will play each other once in league play but only three of the four players will compete in any one event.

The famous backers for the teams include NBA star Steph Curry, who is involved with the San Francisco outfit and tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, who are supporting the Los Angeles group.

Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group are involved with the Boston side, with that conglomerate also owning baseball's Boston Red Sox.

Who are the players involved?

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas (Atlanta Drive GC)

Scottie Scheffler

Patrick Cantlay

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Justin Rose

Shane Lowry

Wyndham Clark

Kevin Kisner

Adam Scott

Min Woo Lee

Lucas Glover

Tom Kim

Sahith Theegala

Billy Horschel

Cameron Young

It is an esteemed list, but only Thomas has been assigned to a team just yet.

All players will be mic'd up during the events to bring fans closer to the action.

How does it work?

The opening nine holes will be called "triples" - alternate shot for the three players, with one point awarded for winning a hole. The final six holes will be singles, with each team member playing two holes.

Any match ending in a tie goes to overtime, with each player going head to head in a closest-to-the-pin competition.

A team win is worth two points with the losing side earning no points if the game is settled in regulation play but picking up one if the contest stretches to overtime.

The competition starts with a tee shot from one of two areas - 35 yards away or 20 yards away from a screen that is 64 feet by 46 feet, roughly 20 times the size of a standard simulator.

The ball needs to be in the air for a half-second before hitting the screen for all the data to register and simulate the shot.

From there, the next shot to the big screen will be played from either real fairway grass, rough or sand, depending on the accuracy of the tee shot.

Once players get within 50 yards, they play actual shots to a green complex that is larger than four basketball courts.

The 3,800-square-foot green includes three virtual greens, 15 feet by 27 feet, in which the slope of the green can change to create variety.

'TGL can grow the game of golf' - what are players and organisers saying?

Shane Lowry, speaking to Sky Sports: "I think it's going to be fun and grasp a different audience than what regular golf tournaments do. There will be a certain edge of competition around it as well.

"The days of 45-event seasons with four regular strokeplay events are dwindling a little bit. We need to captivate a new and different audience. "This is going to do that. Hopefully it will grow the game."

Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports: "We have a sport with 600 years of history and tradition that we're now combining with technology that exists and has never been deployed in this manner.

"You combine history and credibility with a new access to golf, and I think it broadens the fan base ... making golf relevant to new groups of people in new ways."

What don't we know yet?

The sixth team is still to be revealed, while we still do not know which sides players will appear for, other than Thomas. The exact prize money is also to be determined.