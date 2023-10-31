Rory McIlroy to start 2024 with back-to-back DP World Tour events; will defend Hero Dubai Desert Classic title

Rory McIlroy will begin 2024 by competing in two DP World Tour events, both in Dubai on Sky Sports

Rory McIlroy will begin 2024 by competing in back-to-back DP World Tour events, as he returns to the Dubai Invitational and will defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title the following week.

The Northern Irishman has tasted success in Dubai on five occasions and the 34-year-old will spend back-to-back weeks at DP World Tour events in the United Arab Emirates to start the first few weeks of the new year.

McIlroy headlines the field at the Dubai Invitational and will then shift his focus with the aim to create history as the first four-time winner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic when he returns to defend his title at the Emirates Golf Club from January 18-21 2024, live on Sky Sports Golf.

The Ryder Cup star is also the reigning European No 1 having claimed the season-long Race to Dubai on four occasions, including last year. He currently tops the rankings heading into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in two weeks' time from November 16-19, also live on Sky Sports Golf.

"I'm really excited to start my year at the Dubai Invitational," said McIlroy. "I've always enjoyed coming back to Dubai to set up my season and with a pro-am format, this tournament is going to be an enjoyable week.

"Dubai Creek Resort is a fantastic course and given the support we get in Dubai from the fans, I'm sure they are going to make it another great week on the golfing calendar."

The first event on the International Swing on the DP World Tour's new 2024 schedule, the Dubai Invitational will be played bi-annually in 2024, 2026 and 2028, and consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers, and 60 amateur golfers.

