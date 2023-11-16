LPGA Tour 2024 schedule: Confirmed tournaments, dates, venues, majors, events and more
The schedule features a record 16 tournaments with purses of at least £1.93m ($2.4m), including 10 events outside the majors and Tour Championship; watch all the men's and women's majors in 2024 live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 16/11/23 3:55pm
LPGA players will compete for a record £95m ($118m) next season, LPGA Tour officials have announced.
The 2024 total prize fund represents a 69 per cent increase from 2021's figure of approximately £56m ($70m).
"The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule reflects our historic growth," commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. "With new events and improved geographic flow, enhancing the athlete experience, our global reach and competitiveness have never been stronger.
- LPGA Tour: Latest headlines, highlights and reports
- Golf Leaderboards: DP World Tour, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour
- Stream PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW
"As we embark on this season, we celebrate the remarkable journey of women's golf, anticipating thrilling competition and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide."
The schedule features a record 16 tournaments with purses of at least £1.93m ($2.4m), including 10 events outside the majors and Tour Championship. An increase in the CME Group Tour Championship's purse from £5.6m to
£8.8m was announced on Wednesday.
Take a look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2024 LPGA Tour (as of November 16):
January 18-21- Hilton Grand Vacations, Orlando, Florida
January 25-28 - LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton, Florida
February 22-25 - Honda LPGA ,Chonburi, Thailand
February 29 - March 3: HSBC Women's World Championship, Singapore
March 7-10 - Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan Island, People's Rep. of China
March 21-24 - Seri Pak LA Open, Palos Verdes Estates, California
March 28-31 - Arizona Championship, Phoenix, Arizona
April 3-7 - LPGA Match Play, Las Vegas, Nevada
April 18-21 - The Chevron Championship, The Woodlands, Texas
April 25-28 - JM Eagle LA Championship, Los Angeles, California
May 9-12 - Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, New Jersey
May 16-19 - Mizuho Americas Open, Jersey City, New Jersey
May 30-June 2 - US Women's Open, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
June 7-9 - ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, New Jersey
June 13-16 - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Grand Rapids, Michigan
June 20-23 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Sammamish, Washington
June 27-30 - Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Michigan
July 11-14: Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France
July 18-21: Dana Open for Children, Sylvania, Ohio
July 25-28: CPKC Women's Open, Alberta, Canada
August 1-4: Portland Classic, Portland, Oregon
August 8-11: 2024 Paris Olympics, Paris, France
August 15-18: Women's Scottish Open, TBD, Scotland
August 22-25: AIG Women's Open, Fife, Scotland
August. 29-September 1: FM Global Championship, Norton, Massachusetts
September 13-15: Solheim Cup, Gainesville, Virginia
September 19-22: Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati, Ohio
September 27-29: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Arkansas
October 10-13: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai, People's Rep. of China
October 17-20: BMW Ladies Championship, TBD, Republic of Korea
October 24-27: Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
October 31-November 3: TOTO Japan Classic, Shiga, Japan
November 6-9: LOTTE Championship, Oahu, Hawaii
November 14-17: The ANNIKA driven, Belleair, Florida
November 21-24: CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Florida
December 13-15: Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Florida
Watch all the men's and women's majors in 2024 exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf! Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.