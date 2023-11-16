LPGA Tour 2024 schedule: Confirmed tournaments, dates, venues, majors, events and more

Leona Maguire will be chasing more LPGA Tour success in 2024

LPGA players will compete for a record £95m ($118m) next season, LPGA Tour officials have announced.

The 2024 total prize fund represents a 69 per cent increase from 2021's figure of approximately £56m ($70m).

"The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule reflects our historic growth," commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. "With new events and improved geographic flow, enhancing the athlete experience, our global reach and competitiveness have never been stronger.

"As we embark on this season, we celebrate the remarkable journey of women's golf, anticipating thrilling competition and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide."

The schedule features a record 16 tournaments with purses of at least £1.93m ($2.4m), including 10 events outside the majors and Tour Championship. An increase in the CME Group Tour Championship's purse from £5.6m to

£8.8m was announced on Wednesday.

Take a look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2024 LPGA Tour (as of November 16):

January 18-21- Hilton Grand Vacations, Orlando, Florida

January 25-28 - LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton, Florida

February 22-25 - Honda LPGA ,Chonburi, Thailand

February 29 - March 3: HSBC Women's World Championship, Singapore

March 7-10 - Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan Island, People's Rep. of China

March 21-24 - Seri Pak LA Open, Palos Verdes Estates, California

March 28-31 - Arizona Championship, Phoenix, Arizona

April 3-7 - LPGA Match Play, Las Vegas, Nevada

April 18-21 - The Chevron Championship, The Woodlands, Texas

April 25-28 - JM Eagle LA Championship, Los Angeles, California

May 9-12 - Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, New Jersey

May 16-19 - Mizuho Americas Open, Jersey City, New Jersey

May 30-June 2 - US Women's Open, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

June 7-9 - ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, New Jersey

June 13-16 - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Grand Rapids, Michigan

June 20-23 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Sammamish, Washington

June 27-30 - Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Michigan

July 11-14: Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 18-21: Dana Open for Children, Sylvania, Ohio

July 25-28: CPKC Women's Open, Alberta, Canada

August 1-4: Portland Classic, Portland, Oregon

August 8-11: 2024 Paris Olympics, Paris, France

August 15-18: Women's Scottish Open, TBD, Scotland

August 22-25: AIG Women's Open, Fife, Scotland

August. 29-September 1: FM Global Championship, Norton, Massachusetts

September 13-15: Solheim Cup, Gainesville, Virginia

September 19-22: Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati, Ohio

September 27-29: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Arkansas

October 10-13: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai, People's Rep. of China

October 17-20: BMW Ladies Championship, TBD, Republic of Korea

October 24-27: Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

October 31-November 3: TOTO Japan Classic, Shiga, Japan

November 6-9: LOTTE Championship, Oahu, Hawaii

November 14-17: The ANNIKA driven, Belleair, Florida

November 21-24: CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Florida

December 13-15: Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Florida

