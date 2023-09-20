Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, LET, LIV Series and more latest scores

Stay up to date with all the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.

This week's leaderboards

Team Europe chase Solheim Cup history this week at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where Suzann Pettersen is hoping to lead the hosts to a third consecutive victory over Team USA in the biennial contest.

The DP World Tour season heads to Le Golf National for the Cazoo Open de France, with Tom Kim the pre-tournament favourite and Robert MacIntyre the only European Ryder Cup player in action ahead of next week's clash with Team USA.

The LIV Golf League season continues in Chicago, beginning on Friday, where Cameron Smith returns as defending champion and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka looks for a strong performance ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Last week's leaderboards

What happened in the majors this year?

Brian Harman claimed an impressive victory at The Open, following on from Jon Rahm's success at The Masters, Brooks Koepka adding to his PGA Championship tally and Wyndham Clark claiming a maiden major win at the US Open.

Four of the five women's majors produced maiden major champions, with Lilia Vu coming out on top at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz winning the US Women's Open.

Celine Boutier stormed to an impressive breakthrough success at the Evian Championship, before Vu registered a second major title after beating Charley Hull to AIG Women's Open glory at Walton Heath.