LIV Golf will hold an event in Las Vegas for the week of the Super Bowl | 'LIV Golf is stronger than ever'

LIV Golf has announced the bulk of its schedule for the 2024 season, including an event in Las Vegas.

At least half of the locations for LIV next year will be outside of the USA as the Saudi Arabia-backed league pushes to become a global series.

The new season begins from February 2-4 in Mayakoba, Mexico for a second consecutive year before a new Las Vegas event from February 8-10. The Las Vegas showcase will conclude the day before the city hosts the Super Bowl.

The other still-to-be named sites are for an April 5-7 event in the United States, which will take place the week before the Masters, and the individual championship.

Other new events based in the US include stops in Nashville and Houston. Hosting countries on the schedule, in addition to Mexico, are Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Spain and Britain.

None of the announced tournaments are at courses owned by former US President Donald Trump, who has hosted five LIV Golf events over the circuit's first two years, but there are three slots on the schedule still to be filled.

Among the events currently without a home is LIV Golf's season-ending team championship, which for the last two years has been held at Trump's National Doral Golf Club in Florida.

In 2023, LIV held six events internationally and eight in the United States.

"Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love," LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a news release.

"LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more."

LIV schedule so far:

El Camaleon Golf Club, Mexico - February 2 to 4

Las Vegas Country Club, USA - February 8 to 10

TBA, Saudi Arabia - March 1 to 3

Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong - March 8 to 10

TBA, USA - April 5 to 7

The Grange Golf Club, Australia - April 26 to 28

Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore - May 3 to 5

Golf Club of Houston, USA - June 7 to 9

The Grove, USA - June 21 to 23

Real Club Valderrama, Spain - July 12 to 14

JCB Golf and Country Club, UK - July 26 to 28

The Old White at The Greenbrier, USA - August 16 to 18