Tiger Woods confirms PNC Championship return with son Charlie

Tiger Woods with his son Charlie

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will team up again at the PNC Championship to be held in Orlando next month.

It will be the fourth time they have played together at the event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, with the pair finishing tied for second in the 2021 tournament.

Their appearance at the PNC Championship will follow the 15-time major winner returning to action for the first time since the Masters at next week's Hero World Challenge, and he is excited to be playing alongside his son once more.

"It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year," Woods said.

"Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special."

Woods, whose competitive appearances have been limited following his 2021 car accident, has not played since withdrawing from the Masters midway through the third round due to plantar fasciitis.

He subsequently underwent surgery on his right ankle and foot, but recently declared that to be pain free ahead of confirmation he would be taking part in the 20-player Hero World Challenge at Albany in The Bahamas - an event which Woods hosts.

Confirmation he and Charlie will be in action at the PNC Championship from December 14 to 17, live on Sky Sports, means Woods will be playing in back-to-back tournaments.

The PNC Championship is played over 36 holes and because the tournament is run by PGA Tour Champions, Woods is allowed to use a golf buggy to get around the course.

He and Charlie are aiming to go one better than their best finish in 2021. The pair came seventh on their debut in 2020 and were tied for eighth last year.

The tournament is for major champions or winners of The Players Championship. It began as a father-son outing but now has players with daughters, grandchildren, even parents as their partners as well.

New to the field this year is a formidable pair of Steve Stricker, who won three of the four majors he played on the PGA Tour Champions this year, and daughter Izzi, a state high school champion in Wisconsin.

Padraig Harrington is playing for the sixth year, this time with youngest son Ciaran instead of Paddy.

"It was actually Ciaran watching Paddy and I play together out there these last couple of years that really ignited his passion for the game, which shows what a very special event this is," Harrington said.

"He must have watched me play in hundreds of events over the years and it has taken the unique atmosphere and experience of the PNC Championship to inspire him."

Also back is Lee Trevino, who at 84 is the only player to have competed in the PNC Championship every year since it began in 1995.