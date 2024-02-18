Genesis Invitational: Hideki Matsuyama's final-round 62 snatches glory at Riviera Country Club

Hideki Matsuyama fired a stunning nine-under-par final round to emerge from the chasing pack and clinch victory at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday.

The Japanese golfer had begun the day lying tied for seventh and six shots back on overnight leader Patrick Cantlay but produced a flawless performance, which included nine birdies, to become the first player in tournament history to card 62 or better in the final round at Riviera Country Club.

Former Masters champion Matsuyama's round took him to 17-under-par for the tournament and saw him finish three shots clear of runner-ups Will Zalatoris and Luke List, while Cantlay suffered a nightmare Sunday after carding a 72 which dropped him into a tie for fourth.

Elsewhere, Tommy Fleetwood secured a top-10 finish thanks to a final round of 67 which saw him finish on eight-under for the tournament, while Rory McIlroy's 70 saw him finish as part of a group of seven tied for 24th.

