LPGA Tour: Hannah Green makes stunning final-hole birdie to see off Celine Boutier at HSBC Women's World Championship

Hannah Green made a stunning 30-foot birdie at the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory over Celine Boutier at the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women's World Championship on Sunday.

It was the 27-year-old Australian's fourth LPGA title, and first since the JM Eagle LA Championship last year.

Boutier (67), who had said on Saturday she was attending Taylor Swift's Singapore concert as a nice way to relax for the final round, seemed destined to win on Sunday as she pulled two strokes clear in the final stages only for Green to produce some magic of her own to take the win.

The 30-year-old Frenchwoman, who won four titles last season including wins at the Women's Scottish Open and the Evian Championship for her first major title, finished at 12 under.

Yuna Nishimura (66) had the equal-best round of the day as her six birdies in a blemish-free final round lifted her to a nine under 279 and into a four-way tie for third with Brooke Henderson (68), Mi Hyang Lee (67) and Nasa Hataoka (69).

Overnight leader Ayaka Furue of Japan had a disappointing round of three over as she slipped to a tie for eighth at 7-under 288 in the 66-player, no-cut tournament.

Image: Hannah Green produced a moment of magic to beat Solheim Cup star Celine Boutier by one shot

Also tied for eighth was two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko (71) and Patty Tavatanakit (67), who won last week's LPGA event in Thailand.

Lydia Ko, who has 20 career wins, including two majors, shot 72 for a total of 1-over 289 and finished in a tie for 34th.

The tournament is the second of three straight weeks in Asia for the LPGA Tour. Next week the tour moves to China and the Blue Bay event on Hainan Island before heading back across the Pacific and to Palos Verdes, California for its next tournament beginning March 21.

