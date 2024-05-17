PGA Championship delayed due to fatal accident near course

The start of the second round of the PGA Championship has been delayed due to a fatal accident near the course; The first tee times will be at least an hour after an update is provided
Friday 17 May 2024 12:05, UK
The start of the second round of the PGA Championship has been delayed due to a fatal accident near the course.
In a statement, the PGA Championship said: "The start of Round 2 is delayed due to a serious accident near the course.
"The next update will be at 12pm BST and the starting time will be at least one hour after an update is made."
The first group was due to go out at 12.15pm BST but the start time will be delayed until at least an hour after the next update at midday.
Inclement weather is also expected to disrupt today's play.
A statement from Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that a vehicle collision had taken place near Valhalla Golf Club.
Their official statement said: "About 5:00 ET this morning, the LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a bus. Our preliminary investigation found that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Shelbyville Roadsouth to north when he was struck by a shuttle bus that was traveling eastbound in the compulsory center lane dedicated for buses.
"As a result, the pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating."
