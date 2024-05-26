Charles Schwab Challenge: Scottie Scheffler leads Grayson Murray tributes after surging to within four shots of Davis Riley

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler four shots behind leader Davis Riley after third-round 63; Riley bidding for first solo PGA Tour win in Sunday's final round at Colonial

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler led the tributes to Grayson Murray after the shock death of the two-time PGA Tour winner, a day after he pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

The 30-year-old withdrew with two holes remaining of Friday's second round, citing illness, and his death was announced by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

The Tour offered to postpone this weekend's event as a mark of respect, but Murray's parents were keen to see the event continue in his memory, with grief counsellors made available to players throughout the tour.

Masters champion Scheffler, who moved into second place in the tournament as a third-round 63 moved him to 10-under-par, said: "Obviously, the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them.

"I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so. There's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is, but I'm thinking about his family."

Following PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray's death at the age of 30, just one day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge, the golfing world paid tribute to him

Davis Riley, looking to secure a maiden solo PGA Tour victory, heads into Sunday's final round with a four-shot lead over surging Scheffler after carding a four-under round of 66 on day three at Colonial.

Riley, whose only victory was the Zurich Classic team event in New Orleans with Nick Hardy last year, birdied five of the first eight holes before consecutive bogeys, just his second and third of the week.

The 27-year-old, who had seven pars and a birdie the rest of the way, contended at Colonial two years ago, settling for a tie for fourth while Scheffler lost to Sam Burns in a play-off.

Now Riley will play with Scheffler, who is bogey-free since the first-round triple-bogey and has 10 wins and a pair of top-three finishes at Colonial since 2022.

"I've known Scottie for a long time and played a lot of junior golf with him, college golf, and he obviously is playing some really good golf right now," Riley said. "So, he's going to come out swinging, but I'm looking forward to the challenge and it will be a fun day competing out there."

Image: Scottie Scheffler is four behind leader Davis Riley heading into Sunday's final round at Colonial

Scheffler was seven shots behind Riley on the back nine but birdied three of the last four holes to close the gap.

"I didn't obviously know what the leaders were going to do, but just tried to do my best to not look too far ahead and continue to go out there and execute and try and give myself as many looks as possible," Scheffler said.

Pierceson Coody, the grandson of 1971 Masters winner Charles Coody, and Hayden Buckley were a stroke behind Scheffler after third-round 69s.

Tony Finau (68) was in sixth at seven-under, Collin Morikawa (67), who played in the final group at the Masters and the PGA Championship this year, was at six-under.

Jordan Spieth, Scheffler's fellow hometown favourite, shot 71 and was one-under-par. Defending champion Emiliano Grillo, who made the cut on the number, shot 73 and was 5 under, tied for last among those playing on the weekend.