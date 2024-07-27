PGA Tour: Jhonattan Vegas leads 3M Open as he aims to end seven-year drought

Jhonattan Vegas will look to end a seven-year drought on the PGA Tour after shooting an eight-under-par 63 to take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota.

The Venezuelan, whose last victory came on this weekend in 2017 at the Canadian Open, birdied six of his last eight holes to add to the two shots he picked up on the front nine and post a 15-under total.

On a day of low scoring, four of the top five carded 63s, including 46-year-old Matt Kuchar, who played his final 14 holes in nine under to move into second place in the penultimate event of the regular season.

For Vegas, though, he is feeling better than he has felt in a long time, after giving himself the chance to taste victory on the PGA Tour once again.

"Good. I mean, [I feel] really good. Obviously a lot of the effort is definitely paying back, which is what you always want to feel. Just kind of makes you feel like you're doing the right thing and you've just got to keep working hard."

Maverick McNealy, looking for his first win, is in third to boost his chances of making the FedEx Cup play-offs starting next month, while Patrick Fishburn, the fourth player to shoot 63, is joint fourth with Sahith Theegala (66) on 12 under.

Image: Matt Kuchar is very much in contention for victory at TPC Twin Cities

England's Matt Wallace, who only made the cut by a shot, charged through the field to give himself an outside chance of a second PGA Tour win of the season.

The 34-year-old Londoner has had a disappointing few weeks with missed cuts at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Scottish Open followed by a 41st-place finish at last week's Open.

Starting the day three under par he began with three birdies in his first six holes and, after bouncing back from his only bogey at the 11th with an eagle at the next, he closed with three birdies in his last four holes for a round of 64, with his 10-under total pushing him into a share of ninth.

Overnight leader Taylor Pendrith did briefly extend his two-stroke lead but three bogeys and a double in five holes from the seventh and a 73 dropped him to 10 under par.

