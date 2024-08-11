Graeme McDowell fined and suspended by LIV Golf for anti-doping violation

Graeme McDowell has been suspended for one LIV Golf tournament for violating the Saudi-funded circuit's anti-doping policy.

The former US Open champion has also been fined $125,000 (£98,000) after using a decongestant which includes the banned substance R-methamphetamine (levo-methamphetamine).

McDowell's results, and that of his team, from LIV Golf Nashville will also be disqualified. The Northern Irishman will miss this week's event in West Virginia and is eligible to return to competition in Chicago next month.

In a statement on social media, McDowell wrote: "Ahead of LIV Nashville, I was struggling with severe congestion that was affecting my sleep.

"In an effort to manage it, I used a generic Vicks nasal decongestant without realizing it might be on the banned list.

"As a professional golfer, I understand the importance of checking all medications and the option to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

"Unfortunately, I did not think to do this due to the over the counter nature of this medicine and I deeply regret the oversight. I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV.

"LIV's Anti-Doping Policy is designed to be thorough and transparent. Unlike some other tours, LIV enforces these rules rigorously, which made this particularly challenging for me.

"However, I respect the need for these rules and penalties - they are essential for maintaining the integrity of the sport.

"I'm proud of my 22-year career and the way I've conducted myself through it. Now, I'm focused on moving forward and getting back on the golf course. I look forward to seeing everyone at LIV Chicago."

McDowell's place on Smash GC this week will be filled by a currently unnamed reserve player.

