2024 golf calendar: Key dates, results and venues for the majors, Solheim Cup, Presidents Cup and more
Last Updated: 05/01/24 12:25pm
Here are the dates, venues and results for all of golf's majors in 2024, along with the details for other significant events in the golfing calendar…
Men's majors
April 11-14 - The Masters - Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
May 16-19 - PGA Championship - Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky
June 13-16 - US Open - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, Pinehurst, North Carolina
July 18-21 - The 152nd Open - Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland
Women's majors
April 18-21 - The Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
May 30-June 2 - US Women's Open - Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
June 20-23 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington
July 11-14 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
August 22-25 - AIG Women's Open - St Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
International events
August 1-4 - Olympic Men's Golf Competition - Le Golf National, Paris
August 7-10 - Olympic Women's Golf Competition - Le Golf National, Paris
August 30-September 1 - Curtis Cup - Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
September 13-15 - Solheim Cup - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia
September 26-29 - Presidents Cup - The Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
PGA Tour's signature events and FedExCup Playoffs
January 4-7 - The Sentry - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
February 1-4 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, California
February 15-18 The Genesis Invitational - The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
March 7-10 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida
March 14-17 - The Players - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
April 18-21 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
May 9-12 - Wells Fargo Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
August 15-18 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
August 22-25 - BMW PGA Championship - Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colorado
August 29-September 1 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
DP World Tour's Rolex Series events
January 18-21 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE
July 11-14 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
September - 19-22 BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey
November - 7-10 Abu Dhabi Championship - Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE
November - 14-17 DP World Tour Championship - Jumeriah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE
Senior men's majors
May 9-12 - Regions Tradition - Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama
May 23-26 - KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, Michigan
June 27-30 - US Senior Open - Newport Country Club, Newport, Rhode Island
July 11-14 - Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
July 25-28 - The Senior Open presented by Rolex, Carnoustie Golf Club, Scotland
