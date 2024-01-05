2024 golf calendar: Key dates, results and venues for the majors, Solheim Cup, Presidents Cup and more

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports will once again be the home of golf in 2024. Take a closer look at what there is to look forward to! Sky Sports will once again be the home of golf in 2024. Take a closer look at what there is to look forward to!

Here are the dates, venues and results for all of golf's majors in 2024, along with the details for other significant events in the golfing calendar…

Men's majors

April 11-14 - The Masters - Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia

May 16-19 - PGA Championship - Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill which saw Brooks Koepka lift the trophy for a third time Highlights from the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill which saw Brooks Koepka lift the trophy for a third time

June 13-16 - US Open - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, Pinehurst, North Carolina

July 18-21 - The 152nd Open - Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Brian Harman's final round that sealed him victory and the Claret Jug at The Open in 2023 Take a look back at Brian Harman's final round that sealed him victory and the Claret Jug at The Open in 2023

Women's majors

April 18-21 - The Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

May 30-June 2 - US Women's Open - Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

June 20-23 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington

July 11-14 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

August 22-25 - AIG Women's Open - St Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season

International events

August 1-4 - Olympic Men's Golf Competition - Le Golf National, Paris

August 7-10 - Olympic Women's Golf Competition - Le Golf National, Paris

August 30-September 1 - Curtis Cup - Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

September 13-15 - Solheim Cup - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where Europe retained the trophy after a dramatic 14-14 draw The best of the action from day three of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where Europe retained the trophy after a dramatic 14-14 draw

September 26-29 - Presidents Cup - The Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

PGA Tour's signature events and FedExCup Playoffs

January 4-7 - The Sentry - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

February 1-4 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, California

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everything you need to know about the 2024 schedule for the PGA Tour and the FedExCup rules and regulations Everything you need to know about the 2024 schedule for the PGA Tour and the FedExCup rules and regulations

February 15-18 The Genesis Invitational - The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

March 7-10 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

March 14-17 - The Players - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

April 18-21 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick beat defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third hole of a play-off to win the 2023 RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick beat defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third hole of a play-off to win the 2023 RBC Heritage

May 9-12 - Wells Fargo Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

August 15-18 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

August 22-25 - BMW PGA Championship - Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colorado

August 29-September 1 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 2023 Tour Championship from the East Lake Golf Course, where Viktor Hovland secured FedExCup glory Highlights from the final round of the 2023 Tour Championship from the East Lake Golf Course, where Viktor Hovland secured FedExCup glory

DP World Tour's Rolex Series events

January 18-21 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE

July 11-14 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

September - 19-22 BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey

November - 7-10 Abu Dhabi Championship - Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE

November - 14-17 DP World Tour Championship - Jumeriah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai Highlights from the final round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Senior men's majors

May 9-12 - Regions Tradition - Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama

May 23-26 - KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, Michigan

June 27-30 - US Senior Open - Newport Country Club, Newport, Rhode Island

July 11-14 - Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

July 25-28 - The Senior Open presented by Rolex, Carnoustie Golf Club, Scotland

Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and all of the majors in 2024 exclusively live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour without a contract with NOW.