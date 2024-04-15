The Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second major with four-shot victory at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler lived up to his billing as pre-tournament favourite at The Masters by securing a second win in three years with a four-shot victory at Augusta National.

Scheffler took a one-shot advantage into the final day and held at least a share of the lead throughout a tense Sunday, where multiple players threatened major victory before all fading away on the back nine to give the world No 1 control of the tournament.

The 2022 champion recovered from a slow start to fire three consecutive birdies around the turn and added three more in a four-hole stretch on his way to a brilliant four-under 68, seeing him finish on 11 under and follow wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler birdied the 16th hole at Augusta National to extend his Masters lead to four shots.

Ludvig Åberg marked his major debut with a stunning runner-up finish, carding a three-under 69 to end on seven under, with England's Tommy Fleetwood finishing in a share of third with Max Homa and Collin Morikawa.

Rory McIlroy's latest bid to complete the career Grand Slam ended in a tied-22th finish and Jon Rahm shared 45th spot in his disappointing title defence, as Tiger Woods finished bottom of those making the cut after rounds of 82 and 77 over the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods claims he's targeting playing the three remaining majors this year but admits that his body will need to cooperate in order to make that a reality.

Special major Sunday for Scheffler

Scheffler scrambled pars on both of his first two holes then splashed out of the sand at the short par-four third to make a close-range birdie, briefly putting him two clear, only to go long of the green off the tee at the par-three fourth and fail to get up and down.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler sent his approach to the second green long at Augusta National and patrons were forced to take evasive action.

Åberg birdied two of his opening seven holes and Homa bounced back from a bogey at the seventh to take advantage of the par-five next, which briefly made it four-way tie at the top when Scheffler could save par from the sand at the par-four seventh.

Scheffler bounced back to pick up a shot at the next to match the birdie of playing partner Morikawa, who lost his share of the lead when he took two attempts out of the sand on his way to a double-bogey at the ninth.

A three-shot swing there saw Scheffler almost hole his second shot and leave himself a tap-in, with a 10-foot birdie to start the second nine doubling his advantage over Åberg, before several of the leader's closest challengers began continued to lose ground.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler almost holed his approach to the par-4 ninth hole at Augusta National as he looked to take control of The Masters.

Morikawa double-bogeyed the 11th, Homa double-bogeyed the 12th and Åberg found the water to find the same score at the 11th, where Scheffler missed from 10 feet to save par but saw his lead increase to three shots with seven to play.

Scheffler two-putted the par-five 13th and fired his approach close at the next to post back-to-back birdies and stay three ahead of Åberg, who also picked up shots on both holes, while a superb tee shot into the par-three 16th set up another birdie to extend his cushion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler hit his approach to the 14th green to within inches for a tap-in birdie as he moved to ten-under-par and three shots clear at The Masters.

Åberg made pars on each of his last four holes to secure solo second, as Scheffler two-putted the par-four 17th and got up and down at the last to complete an emotional victory - his ninth in 26 months on the PGA Tour.

More to follow...

Live PGA Tour Golf Thursday 18th April 7:00pm

What's next?

The RBC Heritage begins Thursday and is the latest of the PGA Tour's Signature Events, where England's Matt Fitzpatrick returns as defending champion. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 12.15pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 7pm.

The next men's major is the PGA Championship at Valhalla from May 16-19, the venue where McIlroy claimed his most recent major title, where Scheffler will hope to add to his major tally.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.