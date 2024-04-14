The Masters 2024: What next for Tiger Woods after struggling through weekend at Augusta National?

Tiger Woods completed 72 holes of a major for the first time in two years after struggling through the weekend at Augusta National.

Woods impressed over the first two days to make a record 24th consecutive cut at The Masters, posting scores of 73 and 72, before carding the worst round of his major career as a professional with a 10-over 82 on Saturday.

The 15-time champion major champion insisted he would be ready to return for the final day, with Woods using the support of his son Charlie in his warm-up ahead of the 100th competitive round of his Masters career.

Woods was four over after six holes of his final day but battled to make 11 pars and one bogey during the rest of his round, with a five-over 77 leaving him on 16 over for the tournament.

It is just the fourth time Woods has managed all four rounds of a competitive event since his Masters title defence in November 2020, having seen his schedule decimated by injury, with this week the first 72 holes competed in a major since finishing 47th at Augusta National in 2022.

Sunday struggle for Tiger at Augusta

Playing alongside amateur Neal Shipley, Woods fired a monster drive to set up a two-putt birdie at the par-five second but bogeyed the next after seeing a chip from just off the green roll back to his feet.

Woods returned to tee after a wild drive into the trees at the fifth, which he three-putted for a triple-bogey seven, then dropped into last place with another bogey at the par-three next on his way to reaching the turn in 40.

The 48-year-old continued to grind on the back nine but saw a run of pars ended when he went long of the green at the par-five 15th and failed to get up and down, while Woods received a warm reception from the Augusta patrons after scrambling par on his final hole.

"It was a good week all around," Woods said after his round. "I think that coming in here, not having played a full tournament in a very long time, it was a good fight on Thursday and Friday.

"Unfortunately, yesterday [Saturday] it didn't quite turn out the way I wanted it to. The way that Tom [Kim, who shot a final-round 66] is playing I thought I had in my system. Unfortunately, I didn't produce it."

Did conditions take their toll on Tiger?

Woods played 23 holes on Friday, the most in one day of a competitive tournament since 2019, with former coach Butch Harmon believing that was a factor in him fading over the weekend.

"When he shows up, Tiger actually feels like he can compete," Harmon said. "This guy doesn't dial it in. He doesn't quit. He kept trying all the way round.

"I'll tell you this, the round of golf he played on Friday, in that wind, was a clinic on how to play this golf course in those conditions. Unfortunately, I think that long day just did him in - he was just knackered, his body gave out on him

"He says he's going to try and play the PGA [Championship] at Valhalla. Let's see if that happens. I would love to see him, even if just for one round, to shoot something in the 60s to give us something to cheer."

Where could Tiger play next?

Woods targeted playing a tournament a month in 2024 after his 18th place finish at November's Hero World Challenge, only to withdraw from the second round of the Genesis Invitational through illness and admit his body was "not ready" to compete ahead of latest appearance at Augusta National.

The earliest he is likely to return is the PGA Championship from May 16-19 at Valhalla, the venue where Woods lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2000 as part of the 'Tiger Slam', with Woods not playing an event between the two majors since before the PGA Championship switched from its August date in 2019.

Woods is currently not in the field for the US Open in June, the first time as a professional he won't be exempt for a major championship, although is due to be recognised with the Bob Jones Award by the USGA that week at Pinehurst and could still be given a special exemption to feature.

A US Open appearance would be his first there since 2020, while Woods can also compete at The Open until he is 60 and will be aiming to feature at Royal Troon from July 18-21. Any appearances outside of the majors would appear unlikely, given he has only made seven official starts in the past three and a half years.

More homework needed from Woods?

Woods' future schedule remains empty on his official website, but comments after his finish final round at The Masters indicated his desire to prepare to complete the full major season.

"This is a golf course I knew going into it, so I'm going to do my homework going forward at Pinehurst, Valhalla and Troon, but that's kind of the game plan," Woods added.

"It's always nice coming back here because I know the golf course, I know how to play it. I can kind of simulate shots. Granted, it's never quite the same as getting out here and doing it.

"Just keep lifting, keep the motor going, keep the body moving, keep getting stronger, keep progressing. Hopefully the practice sessions will keep getting longer."

