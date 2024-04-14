The Masters: Tiger Woods has range session with son Charlie ahead of final round at Augusta National

Tiger Woods used the help of his son Charlie for a warm-up session unlike any other ahead of his historic 100th competitive round at The Masters.

Woods played 23 holes on Friday to secure a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National, where he then carded the worst round of his major career with a 10-over 82 on Saturday.

There were the concerns that Woods may be forced to withdraw ahead of the final day for the second successive year, having broken his worst Masters score by four shots, although he alleviated those fears by insisting "we'll be ready" to play on Sunday.

Woods wore his traditional red for the final round, the first time he has used a shirt with the Sun Day Red logo in tournament play since changing clothing brands, while gave the one range pass permitted to players at this event to his son.

Charlie was pictured appearing to give his dad some swing advice on the practice grounds, with the teenager stood behind Woods' swing for multiple shots and then seen holding a club to help with a warm-up drill.

Image: Tiger Woods used the help of his son Charlie ahead of his final round at The Masters

The lengthy range session generated plenty of interest from the Augusta patrons and created another lasting Masters image between the pair, five years to the day that Woods shared a hug with his son after the dramatic victory in the 2019 contest.

Woods is a five-time winner at The Masters, having also won in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005, although has seen his playing schedule limited in recent years due to injury.

This week's event is the first time since The Masters in 2022 that Woods is set to complete 72 holes in a major and just the fourth time in any competitive tournament since his Augusta title defence in November 2020.

