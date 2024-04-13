The Masters 2024: Tiger Woods cards worst round of major career with third-round 82 at Augusta National

Tiger Woods set an unwanted record at The Masters after carding the worst major round of his professional career during a disappointing third day at Augusta National.

Woods came through a marathon Friday to make a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National, where weather delays left him having to play 23 holes - his most in one day of a competitive tournament since 2019.

Rounds of 72 and 73 in strong winds took him to the weekend within seven strokes of the halfway lead and with an outside chance to push for a record-equalling sixth Masters title, only for those hopes to quickly fade after dropping six shots in four holes on his front nine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods shot a six-over 42 for the front nine at Augusta National as he began to struggle during the third round at the 2024 Masters tournament.

Woods stuttered to the turn in 42 - the worst of his Masters career - and continued to struggle throughout the third round as he eventually signed for a 10-over 82, dropping him to tied-52nd of the 60 players who made the cut.

It is just the third time Woods has failed to break 80 in his major career as a professional, with the others being an 81 during the third round of 2002 Open Championship and an 80 to start the 2015 US Open, with the total some four strokes worse than his previous highest total at The Masters.

The Masters - Live Sunday 14th April 3:00pm

More to follow...

Who will win The Masters? Watch Featured Groups live on Sunday from 3pm via the red button or log in to the Sky Sports app, with live build-up on Sky Sports Golf from 3pm ahead of full coverage from 6.30pm.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.