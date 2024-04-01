When is The Masters on Sky Sports? TV times, key coverage and how to watch live from Augusta National

The men’s major golf season kicks off this month at The Masters, with round-the-clock coverage from Augusta National once again exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Jon Rahm returns as defending champion after last year's four-shot victory over former Masters champion Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who went on to win the PGA Championship the following month.

The trio are part of a strong contingent from the LIV Golf League in action at Augusta National, where they will get to tee it up alongside the stars of the PGA Tour for the first time this year.

2022 champion Scottie Scheffler arrives as the overwhelming pre-tournament favourite, having followed a dominant victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational by defending his title at The Players last month, while Rory McIlroy has another chance to complete the career Grand Slam.

Tiger Woods is back in action for the first time since February, with this year's event marking the fifth anniversary of his iconic fifth Masters victory, while Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg are all among the players searching for a maiden major title.

When is The Masters on Sky Sports?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday April 8 and Friday April 9, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

The Masters - Live Thursday 11th April 7:30pm

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, while a feed of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes will go live each day as soon as the opening group reach that part of the course.

Another stream covering the 15th and 16th hole is also available for every round, while extended coverage of the weekend action begins at both 3pm on both Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11.

Sky Sports Golf will show build-up content and occasional live updates from the course before the global broadcast window starts at 8pm for the third round and 7pm for the final day, with early action available throughout via the red button.

What else is live during The Masters?

There is live coverage every day of tournament week, with a two-hour live "On The Range" show from 5pm on Monday and then available from 2pm via the red button for the next two days.

Live from The Masters will offer extended news, interviews and storylines for several hours each day in the build-up to the tournament, with the show live from 7pm on Monday and then 2pm over Tuesday and Wednesday's practice round.

Sky Sports Golf will show live coverage from the traditional Par-3 contest on Wednesday from 7pm, while a daily debate show - from 12.30pm on Tuesday to Thursday and 11.30am the rest of the week - will see Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley discuss the biggest talking points from Augusta.

Key TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf unless stated)

Monday

1700-1900 - On the Range LIVE!

1900-2200 - Live from The Masters!

The Masters Monday 8th April 7:00pm

Tuesday

1400-2200 - Live from The Masters!

Red button - 1400-1600 On the Range

Wednesday

1400-1900 - Live from The Masters!

1900-2230 - Masters Par-3 tournament LIVE!

Red button - 1400-1600 On the Range

Thursday

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day one LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1415 Featured Groups, 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4,5,6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15,16

Friday

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

The Masters - Live Friday 12th April 2:00pm

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day two LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1415 Featured Groups, 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4,5,6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15,16

Saturday

0900-1100 - Masters Breakfast LIVE!

1500-1930 - Live Masters build-up!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day three LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4,5,6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1830 Holes 15,16

Sunday

0900-1100 - Masters Breakfast LIVE!

1500-1830 - Live Masters build-up!

1830-0030 - The Masters: Day four LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4,5,6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1830 Holes 15,16

How about before Masters week?

Each day of the Augusta National Women's Amateur is live on Sky Sports, with the first two rounds taking place at Champions Retreat on April 3 and April 4 before the final round at Augusta National on April 6.

Sunday's offering includes five hours of action from the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and is part of a quadruple-header of live golf that weekend, including the conclusion of the Ladies European Tour's Australia Women's Classic and the LPGA Tour's T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas.

There's also the final round of the Valero Texas Open, where McIlroy features and the winner - providing they are not already exempt - will earn the last available invite to The Masters.

What else do I need to know?

Masters Breakfast over the weekend will look back at the best of the previous round's action and look to the next day's play, with two hours of live coverage from am on Saturday and Sunday.

Sky Sports News will offer live updates from Augusta National throughout the week, while download the Sky Sports App to get news, interviews, highlights and clips, plus a dedicated blog that offers live text commentary from every round.

Sky Sports Golf has documentaries and features from past editions of the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament. Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can get Sky Sports to keep up with coverage or stream the biggest moments on NOW.

Watch The Masters this April exclusively live on Sky Sports! Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday April 11 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.

