The Masters 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at Augusta National

Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1300: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray

1312: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)

The Masters - Live Friday 12th April 2:00pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Who will win The Masters? Watch the opening major of the year throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf

1324: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), X Neal Shipley

1336: Vijay Singh (Fij), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1348: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can), X Stewart Hagestad

1400: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

1412: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1424: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk

1436: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

1448: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1506: Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1518: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It's five years since Tiger Woods shocked the world by winning The Masters. We revisit his iconic win in 2019 with a selection of his best shots from the week

1530: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)

1542: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala

1554: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

The Masters - Live Friday 12th April 7:30pm

1606: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp

1618: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore, X Santiago de la Fuente (Mex)

1630: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1642: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, X Christo Lamprecht (Rsa)

1654: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau

1712: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), X Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

1724: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1736: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English

1748: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau

1800: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Russell Henley

1812: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler

1824: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1836: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a selection of the best and worst shots from Rory McIlroy at Augusta National over the years

1848: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

1900: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sir Nick Faldo believes Scottie Scheffler's attitude to golf is what sets him apart from his rivals

When is The Masters on Sky Sports?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday April 11 and Friday April 12, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

Sky Sports Golf will show extended build-up content over the weekend and occasional live updates from the course before the global broadcast window starts at 8pm for the third round and 7pm for the final day, with early action available throughout via the red button.

Who will win The Masters? Watch live from April 11-14 exclusively on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 11 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Masters and lots more golf with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.