The Masters 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at Augusta National

Masters champion Jon Rahm tees off at 6.36pm; Rory McIlroy is in the next group at 6.48pm along with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler; Tiger Woods tees off at 3.18pm; watch Featured Group coverage from 2pm on Friday on Sky Sports Golf, with extra feeds available via the red button
Tuesday 9 April 2024 18:05, UK
Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1300: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray
1312: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)
1324: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), X Neal Shipley
1336: Vijay Singh (Fij), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1348: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can), X Stewart Hagestad
1400: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
1412: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1424: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk
1436: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama
1448: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1506: Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young
1518: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa
1530: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)
1542: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala
1554: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1606: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp
1618: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore, X Santiago de la Fuente (Mex)
1630: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1642: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, X Christo Lamprecht (Rsa)
1654: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau
1712: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), X Jasper Stubbs (Aus)
1724: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1736: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English
1748: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau
1800: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Russell Henley
1812: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler
1824: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
1836: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap
1848: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele
1900: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)
Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday April 11 and Friday April 12, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.
There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.
Sky Sports Golf will show extended build-up content over the weekend and occasional live updates from the course before the global broadcast window starts at 8pm for the third round and 7pm for the final day, with early action available throughout via the red button.
Who will win The Masters? Watch live from April 11-14 exclusively on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 11 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Masters and lots more golf with NOW.
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.