The Masters 2024: Who is in the field and how do players qualify for an invite to Augusta National?

Jon Rahm returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy looks to complete the career Grand Slam; The Masters field is almost complete - watch the opening major of the year live from April 11-14 on Sky Sports Golf
Wednesday 27 March 2024 10:50, UK
The field is almost complete for the opening major of the year, but who has already qualified for The Masters?
There are 85 players - as of March 25 - scheduled to tee it up in Georgia from April 11-14, exclusively live on Sky Sports, where Jon Rahm returns as defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to win the event for a second time.
Rahm is part of a strong LIV contingent in the field, including reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka and former Open champion Cameron Smith, while Rory McIlroy arrives with another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.
US Open champion Wyndham Clark is among the rookies in the field and FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland will look to bounce back from a slow start to the season, while Tiger Woods - a winner of The Masters in 2019 - is scheduled to return to action.
The top 50 in the world at the end of the previous calendar year earn an invite, as do those inside the top 50 during the week before the tournament takes place, while previous winners hold a lifetime exemption and any other major winners from the last five years are also included in the field.
The top 12 and ties from last year's Masters are allowed to return, as are the top four and ties from the other three majors in 2022, with every winner at a full-field PGA Tour event - the ones not played the same week as a major - over the past 12 months securing a spot.
The last three winners of The Players and all qualifiers for last season's Tour Championship earn their invite, plus the champions of five of the world's biggest amateur titles, while The Masters committee can invite a player who has not qualified.
There are two PGA Tour events left before The Masters - the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open - where the winners will earn their spot in the Augusta field.
The only other way for a player to secure an invite, other than being handed an exemption from tournament organisers, is to be inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) on Monday April 1.
Correct as of March 18; USA unless stated
# denotes first Masters; *denotes amateur; ^ denotes committee invite
Ludiv Åberg (Swe) #
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark #
Eric Cole #
Corey Conners (Can)
Fred Couples
Cameron Davis (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Santiago de la Fuente (Mex) #*
Bryson DeChambeau
Nick Dunlap #
Austin Eckroat #
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox (Nzl)
Sergio Garcia (Esp)
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
Adam Hadwin (Can)
Stewart Hagestad*
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn) #^
Lee Hodges #
Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) #
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Tom Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp #
Brooks Koepka
Christo Lamprecht (Rsa) #*
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Luke List
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Denny McCarthy #
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Adrian Meronk (Pol)
Phil Mickelson
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray #
Joaquin Niemann (Chi) ^
Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) ^
Matthieu Pavon (Fra) #
JT Poston
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose (Eng)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk #
Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
Adam Scott (Aus)
Neal Shipley #*
Vijay Singh (Fij)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Jasper Stubbs (Aus) #*
Nick Taylor (Can)
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
Camilo Villegas (Col)
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir (Can)
Danny Willett (Eng)
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Tommy Aaron, Angel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller.
