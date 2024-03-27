The Masters 2024: Who is in the field and how do players qualify for an invite to Augusta National?

The field is almost complete for the opening major of the year, but who has already qualified for The Masters?

There are 85 players - as of March 25 - scheduled to tee it up in Georgia from April 11-14, exclusively live on Sky Sports, where Jon Rahm returns as defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to win the event for a second time.

Rahm is part of a strong LIV contingent in the field, including reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka and former Open champion Cameron Smith, while Rory McIlroy arrives with another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark is among the rookies in the field and FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland will look to bounce back from a slow start to the season, while Tiger Woods - a winner of The Masters in 2019 - is scheduled to return to action.

How do players qualify for The Masters?

The top 50 in the world at the end of the previous calendar year earn an invite, as do those inside the top 50 during the week before the tournament takes place, while previous winners hold a lifetime exemption and any other major winners from the last five years are also included in the field.

The top 12 and ties from last year's Masters are allowed to return, as are the top four and ties from the other three majors in 2022, with every winner at a full-field PGA Tour event - the ones not played the same week as a major - over the past 12 months securing a spot.

The last three winners of The Players and all qualifiers for last season's Tour Championship earn their invite, plus the champions of five of the world's biggest amateur titles, while The Masters committee can invite a player who has not qualified.

How can players still earn a place in the field?

There are two PGA Tour events left before The Masters - the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open - where the winners will earn their spot in the Augusta field.

The only other way for a player to secure an invite, other than being handed an exemption from tournament organisers, is to be inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) on Monday April 1.

Who has already got an invite to The Masters?

Correct as of March 18; USA unless stated

# denotes first Masters; *denotes amateur; ^ denotes committee invite

Ludiv Åberg (Swe) #

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark #

Eric Cole #

Corey Conners (Can)

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Santiago de la Fuente (Mex) #*

Bryson DeChambeau

Nick Dunlap #

Austin Eckroat #

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox (Nzl)

Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

Adam Hadwin (Can)

Stewart Hagestad*

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn) #^

Lee Hodges #

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) #

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Tom Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp #

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht (Rsa) #*

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Luke List

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Denny McCarthy #

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Adrian Meronk (Pol)

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray #

Joaquin Niemann (Chi) ^

Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) ^

Matthieu Pavon (Fra) #

JT Poston

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose (Eng)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk #

Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

Adam Scott (Aus)

Neal Shipley #*

Vijay Singh (Fij)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Jasper Stubbs (Aus) #*

Nick Taylor (Can)

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

Camilo Villegas (Col)

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir (Can)

Danny Willett (Eng)

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Which past champions are not expected to feature?

Tommy Aaron, Angel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller.

