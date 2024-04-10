Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, LET, LIV Series and more latest scores

Stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.

The men's major golf season kicks off at The Masters on Thursday, with round-the-clock coverage from Augusta National once again exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Jon Rahm returns as defending champion after last year's four-shot victory over former Masters champion Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who went on to win the PGA Championship the following month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the action at Augusta National this week, some of Sky Sports' top pundits pick their 2024 Masters champion.

The trio are part of a strong contingent from the LIV Golf League in action at Augusta National, where they will get to tee it up alongside the stars of the PGA Tour for the first time this year.

2022 champion Scottie Scheffler arrives as the overwhelming pre-tournament favourite, having followed a dominant victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational by defending his title at The Players last month, while Rory McIlroy has another chance to complete the career Grand Slam.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Tim Barter and David Howell discuss the impact that Butch Harmon's advice could have on Rory McIlroy's performance at The Masters.

Tiger Woods is back in action for the first time since February, with this year's event marking the fifth anniversary of his iconic fifth Masters victory, while Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg are all in the 2024 field and among the players searching for a maiden major title.

Last week's leaderboards

What happened in the majors in 2023?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 151st Open Championship as Brian Harman claimed the Claret Jug

Brian Harman claimed victory at The Open, following on from Jon Rahm's success at The Masters, Brooks Koepka adding to his PGA Championship tally and Wyndham Clark claiming a maiden major win at the US Open.

Four of the five women's majors produced maiden champions, with Lilia Vu victorious at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz the US Women's Open.

Celine Boutier stormed to an impressive breakthrough success at the Evian Championship, before Vu registered a second major title after beating Englishwoman Charley Hull to AIG Women's Open glory at Walton Heath.