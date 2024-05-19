PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele makes major history with dramatic win over Bryson DeChambeau at Valhalla

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round from the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club Highlights of the final round from the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club

Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory after creating golfing history with a dramatic one-shot win at the PGA Championship.

Schauffele took a share of the lead with Collin Morikawa into the final day at Valhalla and found himself two strokes ahead heading into the back-nine, only for Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland to jump into contention.

Hovland was within one of the lead until a three-putt bogey at the final hole, where DeChambeau made a brilliant birdie to close a blemish-free 64 and move alongside Schauffele on 20 under.

Final leaderboard -21 Xander Schauffele; -20 Bryson DeChambeau; -18 Viktor Hovland (Nor); -15 Thomas Detry (Bel), Collin Morikawa Others: -14 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng); -13 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas; -12 Rory McIlroy (NIrl); -9 Brooks Koepka

It left Schauffele needing a birdie at the par-five last for victory, where he holed from six feet to close a final-round 65, finish on 21 under - the lowest 72-hole score in men's major history - and complete a wire-to-wire victory.

Hovland took third spot and Justin Rose shared sixth with Shane Lowry, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler ended an eventful week in tied-eighth and Rory McIlroy claimed a share of 12th after a four-under 67.

How Schauffele held on for major breakthrough

The overnight co-leaders found themselves in a three-way tie at the top when Sahith Theegala - playing in the group ahead - holed a 55-footer at the first, only for Schauffele to claim the outright advantage by starting his round with a 25-foot birdie.

Schauffele missed a six-foot birdie opportunity at the third but birdied the next after getting up and down from the rough, which moved him two clear when Morikawa failed to convert from eight feet, before DeChambeau holed a putt from off the green at the sixth to get within one.

DeChambeau's playing partner Hovland rolled in from 20 feet at the seventh for a third consecutive birdie to also close on Schauffele, who birdied the par-five seventh and added a 10-foot birdie at the ninth to reach the turn two ahead.

Hovland and DeChambeau both followed front-nine 32s with birdies at the par-five 10th, where Schauffele took two attempts out of the rough and missed a five-footer for bogey to drop back to 18 under.

Viktor Hovland mixed six birdies with a lone bogey during the final round

Back-to-back birdies from the 12th jumped Hovland temporarily into top spot, with DeChambeau matching the FedExCup champion's effort at the 13th to stay within one, but Schauffele bounced back from his previous-hole bogey to birdie the par-three 11th and pull level.

Schauffele added a seven-foot birdie at the par-four next to move to 20 under and one ahead of Hovland, with DeChambeau rejoining the share of second when he capitalised on a huge break off trees at the 16th to set up a close-range birdie.

DeChambeau was left having to lay up at the par-five last after finding the fairway bunker off the tee, before knocking his third shot to 10 feet and sparking wild celebrations by making the birdie putt to set the clubhouse target.

Hovland had the chance to make it a three-way tie with a birdie but dropped back to 18 under after three-putting from 10 feet for bogey, while Schauffele's run of five pars left him requiring a final-hole birdie for victory.

"I knew I had to birdie the last hole, looking up at the board," Schauffele said. "I was trying to squeak a birdie in there somehow just to have some kind of cushion. It was a hectic birdie, but it was awesome. I kept telling myself, I need to earn this, I need to prove this to myself, and this is my time."

Morikawa was unable to find a final-hole birdie until the final hole of his level-par 71, with Thomas Detry also ending on 15 under after a bogey-free 66, while Rose and Lowry both briefly threatened a push for victory before ending tied-sixth.

Scheffler bounced back from his first over-par round of the year on Saturday to card seven birdies in a 10-hole stretch, with his 65 leaving him eight back with Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

McIlroy found water twice in a three-hole stretch of a four-under 67, as his wait for an elusive fifth major victory continues, while Brooks Koepka ended his title defence on nine under and in tied-26th after a final-round 66.

What's next?

The PGA Tour heads to Colonial Country Club next for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Emiliano Grillo returns as defending champion. Early coverage begins on Thursday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from Texas at 9pm.

The next men's major is the US Open, which is held at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina and live from June 13-16 on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.