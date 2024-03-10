Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scottie Scheffler dominates for win at Bay Hill as Rory McIlroy has day to forget

Scottie Scheffler became the first world No 1 to win at Bay Hill since 2009 as he carded a six under 66 to secure a commanding victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

It was quite the performance from Scheffler, who finished on 15 under - five shots clear of runner-up Wyndham Clark with Irishman Shane Lowry back in third on nine under.

After an apparently effortless bogey-free front nine featuring two birdies, Scheffler ramped things up and, after hitting seven out of nine of the first fairways, he clinched birdies on the 10th and 11th to solidify his lead.

With his play on the greens being particularly unshakeable, Scheffler found two more birdies on the par-four 15th and par-five 16th to set himself at 15 under with two holes remaining, pars on the 17th and 18th making him the only player to go bogey-free in the final round and secure his second win at Bay Hill.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at Scottie Scheffler's last shot to win the 2024 Arnold Palmer invitational and his reaction to it.

"I played a good round of golf. We got off to a good start and I just did my best to keep things rolling," Scheffler said.

"I didn't look at many leaderboards today, I kind of stayed in my own little space to keep pushing.

"It was a nice one. Like I said, I am just sticking to my process.

"Going into this week I tried to have a good attitude.

"It is truly an honour to win here and I am grateful that the Palmer family has kept the tournament going and I am looking forward to coming back here next year."

US Open Champion Clark put in a mixed performance as he finished second, four birdies counteracting three bogeys as he finished 10 under.

Lowry, who started the day as leader alongside Scheffler, bounced back after a tough start of back-to-back bogeys plus another bogey on the seventh, three birdies helping him onto a nine under finish for the tournament.

Image: Shane Lowry had another good week as he finished in third at Bay Hill

"There are loads of positives to take away," Lowry said.

"Obviously I am a little bit disappointed but I got beaten by the world No 1 and he showed why he is the world No 1 out there.

"It was exhibition stuff by him and I don't know even if I had my A game if it would have been good enough.

"Take it on the chin and move onto the Players next week."

McIlroy makes mess of final round with run of bogeys

It was a final round to forget for McIlroy at Bay Hill with bogeys on the third and fourth dropping him down to three under before a double bogey after landing in the drink saw him sat on one under after just seven holes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy is having a round to forget on the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, as he found the water enroute to a double bogey on the sixth at Bay Hill Club

With more bogeys following at the eighth and 11th, McIlroy only finding three greens in his first 11 holes, he was set back further as a difficult round was in full swing.

After another bogey on the par-four 11th, McIlroy recovered with birdies on the 13th and 15th but the damage was already done as the world No 2 finished the day carding a four over 76.

Despite a difficult day, McIlroy was positive about his play off the tee heading to TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy became the first player in PGA Tour history to drive the green on the par-four 10th hole at Bay Hill with an enormous 365-yard tee shot.

"Another great week off the tee. I feel like I found a good feeling with the putting as well," he said.

"I putted well the last three days. Just the iron play's let me down. It's sort of been the same story the last few weeks, sort of struggling with a left miss with the irons and it's hard because the longer clubs, the woods, feel so good and then the irons don't really feel that good.

"So I feel like I'm having to put like two different swings on the woods and the irons at the minute, which is a struggle. But everything else feels pretty good, so if I can get the irons tightened up, I feel like I'll be in a good spot."

What's next?

The PGA Tour stays in Florida for The Players, one of the biggest events in the golfing calendar, where Scheffler returns as defending champion and McIlroy chases a second victory at TPC Sawgrass.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There's not long to wait until the 50th edition of The Players Championship live on Sky Sports.

