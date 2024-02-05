Pebble Beach Pro-AM: Wyndham Clark declared winner after three rounds with final round wiped out by storm

Wyndham Clark has been declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after extensive wind and rain forced the PGA to cancel the final day of play.

The 30-year-old American was six shots behind before hitting a course record 12-under-par 60 on Saturday to take the lead on the third day at 17 under.

Matthieu Pavon, the winner of last week's Farmers Insurance Open, is in third place on 15 under, with Thomas Detry and Mark Hubbard on 14 under.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Tom Hoge are four shots back on 13 under.

Strong wind and rain had postponed the final round to Monday, but a statement from the PGA Tour late on Sunday said after consulting the Monterey County emergency authorities and out of an "abundance of caution" for spectators and players, there would be no further play.

The statement read: "The storm affecting the Monterey Peninsula throughout the day Sunday is forecast to continue into the early hours of Monday with very strong winds.

"Although conditions are forecast to improve through the morning Monday, after consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities, who have implemented a Shelter in Place order until early tomorrow morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents, there will be no play on Monday.

"Therefore, in accordance with the PGA Tour Regulations the tournament results will be final through the conclusion of 54 holes."

In a press conference call on Sunday, Clark said: "It's pretty surreal right now.

"It's maybe not the way you dream of winning.

"With that said, a lot of us yesterday had, not that we knew, but we definitely had this outside shot and thinking that maybe this is our last round."

It was Clark's third win in nine months after winning his first major at the US Open last year.

