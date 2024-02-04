Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Wyndham Clark shoots course-record 60 to earn one-shot lead ahead of final round

Wyndham Clark smashed the Pebble Beach course record with a 12-under 60 as he surged into a one-shot lead after three rounds in California.

The US Open champion is 17-under par at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, one clear of Ludvig Åberg and two ahead of Matthieu Pavon, a winner at last week's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Clark went out in 28 with four birdies and two eagles and then came home in 32 as his back nine featured five birdies plus his sole blemish of the day.

The 30-year-old missed a putt from 26 feet at the 18th for a 59 - a score Joaquin Niemann had recorded during the ongoing LIV Golf event in Mexico.

Clark eclipsed the 62s Tom Kite (1983), David Duval (1997), Patrick Cantlay (2021) and Matthias Schwab (2022) had previously shot at Pebble Beach.

Justin Rose is the highest-placed British player on the leaderboard at 11 under, six shots behind Clark, after he carded a bogey-free six-under 66.

Rory McIlroy, however, is 15 shots adrift on two under after following opening rounds of 71 and 74 with a three-under 69.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Scottie Scheffler lose his balance after an extravagant swing for his tee shot

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas - targeting a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship - and Jason Day are in the pack tied sixth on 13 under.

Day rose 28 places on Saturday after a nine-under 63, which contained eight birdies, an eagle and a sole bogey.

