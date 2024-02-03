LIV Golf League: Joaquin Niemann cards historic '59 round' to lead Jon Rahm's debut in Mayakoba

Joaquin Niemann produced a stunning '59 round' to build a five-shot lead at the LIV Golf League season opener in Mayakoba, where Jon Rahm impressed on debut.

Niemann carded an eagle and 10 birdies in a bogey-free round in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to register only the second sub-60 total since LIV Golf launched in 2022.

The Chilean - beginning on the second hole at the par-71 layout - fired five consecutive birdies from the third and followed back-to-back gains from the ninth by holing out for eagle at the par-four 11th.

Niemann took advantage of the par-five 13th and added further birdies at the 15th and 17th to move to 12 under, with a par-par finish breaking the course record and giving the Torque GC captain a commanding advantage over closest challenger Patrick Reed.

"It was obviously an amazing round," Niemann said. "I played solid since the beginning and I never stopped playing good. I gave myself a few chances over the last couple holes to go even lower, but still really, really happy."

Reed birdied his last four holes to close a bogey-free 64 and grab second ahead of Sergio Garcia, who mixed eight birdies with two bogeys during his opening-round 65.

Image: Patrick Reed is in solo second after a bogey-free start to the week

Rahm made a fast start to his LIV Golf debut, having signed from the PGA Tour in December to captain the all-new Legion XIII team, with the Masters champion birdieing five of his opening seven holes.

The Spaniard was seven under with three holes remaining but a bogey-bogey finish dropped him back to tied-fourth alongside English duo Laurie Canter and Richard Bland.

"I think it's almost impossible to be 100 per cent sure of how you're going to play, but I'm always confident that I can perform," Rahm said. "I feel like one of those bogeys, 17, was avoidable. 18 was just unfortunate. But it doesn't take away from how good I played those first 16 holes.

Image: Jon Rahm spoke with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman ahead of his opening round

"It was nice to get off the jump, just get going and play good golf. So far I would say it was a very successful start."

Dustin Johnson and Dean Burmester share seventh place on four under, while PGA champion Brooks Koepka started with a two-under 69 on a day where only 25 of the 54 players finished under par.

