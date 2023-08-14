DP World Tour 2024 schedule: Tournament dates and venues, plus when golf majors are taking place

The 2024 DP World Tour season will feature a minimum of 44 events across 24 nations with the campaign ending in Dubai next November

*major championships in bold

Opening Swing

November 23-26 2023 - Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia)

November 23-26 ​​​​​​ - Joburg Open (Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa)

November 30-December 3 - ISPS Handa Australian Open (The Australian GC & The Lakes GC, Sydney, Australia)

November 30-December 3 - Investec South African Open Championship (Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa)

December 7-10 - Alfred Dunhill Championship (Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa)

December 14-17 - AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (Heritage La Réserve GC, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius)

International Swing

January 11-14 2024 - Dubai Invitational (Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, UAE)

January 18-21 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE)

January 25-28 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE)

February 1-4 - Bahrain Championship (Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain)

February 22-25 - Magical Kenya Open (Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya)

February 29-March 3 - SDC Championship (TBC, South Africa)

March 7-10 - Jonsson Workwear Open (TBC, South Africa)

Asian Swing

March 21-24 - Singapore Classic (Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore)

March 28-31 - Asian Event TBA (TBC)

April 11-14 - The Masters (Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia, USA)

April 18-21 - Korea Championship (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea)

April 25-28 - ISPS HANDA - CHAMPIONSHIP (Taiheiyo Club, Gotemba Course, Gotemba City, Japan)

May 2-5 - Volvo China Open (Hidden Grace GC, Shenzhen, China)

May 16-19 - PGA Championship (Valhalla GC, Louisville, Kentucky, USA)

European Swing

May 23-26 - Soudal Open (Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium)

May 30-June 2 - European Open (Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany)

June 6-9 - Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed (TBC, Sweden)

June 13-16 - US Open (Pinehurst Resort & CC, Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA)

June 20-23 - KLM Open (The International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

June 27-30 - Italian Open (TBC, Italy)

July 4-7 - BMW International Open (Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany)

Closing Swing

July 11-14 - Genesis Scottish Open (The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland)

July 11-14 - Event TBA (TBC, USA)

July 18-21 - The 152nd Open (Royal Troon GC, Ayrshire, Scotland)

July 18-21 - Barracuda Championship (Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, California, USA)

August 1-4 - Olympic Men's Golf Competition (Le Golf National, Paris, France)

August 15-18 - D+D Real Czech Masters (Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic)

August 22-25 - Danish Golf Championship (Lübker Golf Resort, Aarhus, Denmark)

The Back 9

August 29-September 1 - Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo (The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England)

September 5-8 - Omega European Masters (Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland)

September 12-15 - Horizon Irish Open (Royal County Down GC, Newcastle, Co Down, Northern Ireland)

September 19-22 - BMW PGA Championship (Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England)

September 26-29 - acciona Open de España presented by Madrid (Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain)

October 3-6 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland)

October 10-13 - Open de France (Le Golf National, Paris, France)

October 17-20 - Andalucia Masters (Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, San Roque, Andalucia, Spain)

October 24-27 - Event TBA (TBC)

DP World Tour Play-Offs

November 7-10 - Abu Dhabi Championship (Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE)

November 14-17 - DP World Tour Championship (Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE)

