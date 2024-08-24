AIG Women's Open: Solheim Cup hopefuls Albane Valenzuela, Esther Henseleit impress at St Andrews

As world No 1 Nelly Korda challenged defending champion Lilia Vu and Charley Hull for AIG Women’s Open victory, many further down the leaderboard had an additional target on their minds.

Korda took a three-shot lead into the weekend around the Old Course at St Andrews, where the final major of the year also serves as the last qualification event in the race to qualify for next month's Solheim Cup.

The top two on the European Solheim Cup Points List automatically qualify for Team Europe, along with the next six in the Rolex Women's World Rankings, before Suzann Pettersen announces her four captain's picks - live on Sky Sports News - on Monday afternoon.

Team Europe are expected to stick with the majority of the side who retained the trophy with a dramatic 14-14 draw in Spain, with Pettersen on-site in Scotland this weekend to take a closer look at her potential players and decide who will complete her line-up.

Esther Hensleit is among those closing in on a Solheim Cup debut, having moved second on the European Points List after following a runner-up finish at the Olympics by claiming second at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

Henseleit was congratulated by Pettersen after making the cut on the number at St Andrews, then charged up the leaderboard with a six-under 66 during her third round to move a step closer to a Solheim Cup spot.

"It has been my goal for I don't know how many years to be part of the Solheim Cup team," Henseleit said. "I'm really excited for it. It's been a fun summer.

"I've been playing well all year but I feel like now the scores are coming together as well. It's fun to be on the golf course at the moment and I'm just trying to enjoy it."

Henseleit's 66 was matched by Albane Valenzuela, who was born in America to a Mexican father and French mother but is eligible for Team Europe since moving to Switzerland as a child.

The world No 68 closed out her bogey-free third round as Pettersen watched on at the 18th, with Valenzuela hoping to earn a captain's pick should she fail to qualify for the Solheim Cup automatically.

"She said 'good round'," Valenzuela said about her post-round conversation with Pettersen. "She said 'good playing'. It was very nice of her.

Image: Albane Valenzuela is looking to make her Solheim Cup debut for Team Europe next month

"Solheim is obviously a big goal of mine, but I'm just outside on the bubble. I'm just trying to play good golf and I just told myself at the beginning of the year that good golf will take care of itself. That's really all I can do.

"There are so many great European players and it's super competitive to be on that team. It's been such a big goal of mine ever since I was a little kid and I feel like I'm close to earning that spot. It would be a dream and honour to be on the team, and all I can do is try my best."

Alexandra Forsterling - currently outside the automatic qualification places - dropped three shots over her final three holes to post a one-under 71, as Bronte Law, Gemma Dryburgh, Anna Nordqvist and Emily Pedersen all missed the cut.

Hull came into this week top of the European Points List ahead of Henseleit, with Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire, Carlota Ciganda and Madelene Sagstrom in the qualification spots via the world rankings.

