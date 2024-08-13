Solheim Cup 2024: Who will play for Team Europe and who can still qualify for Suzann Pettersen's side?

Time is running out for players to qualify for the Solheim Cup, but who needs to impress over the next fortnight to feature for Team Europe in this year’s contest?

The biennial event takes place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from September 13-15, live on Sky Sports, where Team Europe will aim to retain the trophy that they've held since a dramatic victory at Gleneagles in 2019.

They followed it up with a historic success on away soil in Ohio in 2021, before Suzann Pettersen led them to retaining the trophy last September in Spain after the first 14-14 draw with the United States in the tournament's history.

The best of the action from day three of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where Team Europe retained the trophy in dramatic fashion.

Pettersen retains her role as captain for this year's contest, with just two events remaining for players to earn qualification points or try and force their way into Team Europe's squad.

The Qualifying period for the 2024 Solheim Cup began at the Aramco Team Series - New York event in 2022 and will end later this month, with the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open from Thursday and next week's AIG Women's Open the last two tournaments left to try and secure a spot.

The European Team will consist of the top two players in the European Solheim Cup Team points standings, followed by the top six players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings not already eligible, with Pettersen then naming four captain's picks the day after the AIG Women's Open.

Who leads the European Solheim Cup Team points?

Charley Hull - who has featured in every Solheim Cup since 2013 - currently leads the European Solheim Cup Team points list, having posted seven top-three finishes during the qualification campaign, with Sweden's Linn Grant having a narrow advantage in second spot.

Carlota Ciganda is the only player in the top 15 of the European Team points standings not currently scheduled to feature at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, with plenty of the chasing pack still trying to break into an automatic qualification spot.

Carlota Ciganda produced some scintillating golf to beat Nelly Korda in the singles and gain the crucial point needed to retain the Solheim Cup for Europe last September.

Olympic silver medallist Esther Henseleit is within five points of Grant, while Maja Stark - part of the 2023 team at Finca Cortesin - and Alexandra Forsterling, a four-time winner over the past year, are also close behind.

Former Solheim Cup winner Bronte Law currently tops the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and is inside the top-10 in the standings, along with defending Women's Scottish Open champion Celine Boutier.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Thursday 15th August 2:00pm

What about from the world rankings?

Boutier and Hull are both inside the world's top 11 and will be guaranteed a Team Europe return via the world rankings, with Stark (world No 23) and Ciganda (world No 33) also well placed to qualify via that method.

Leona Maguire (world No 31), Madelene Sagstrom (world No 35) and Georgia Hall (world No 40) currently occupy the other automatic qualification spots from the Rolex Rankings, with Henseleit their closest challenger and 42nd in the world rankings as things stand.

Highlights from the final day of the Aramco Team Series London from the Centurion Club.

Anna Nordqvist (world No 66) is the next European in the world rankings and would be a likely captain's pick should she fail to qualify automatically, having been part of every Solheim Cup team since 2009.

Albane Valenzuela (world No 69), Forsterling (world No 74) and Perrine Delacour (world No 78) are the next three highest-ranked European players in the world rankings, with Gemma Dryburgh and Emily Kristine Pedersen - both captain's picks for last year's team - also sit inside the top 100.

Suzann Pettersen was presented with the Solheim Cup after Europe retained and began joyous celebrations with her team.

Sweden's Linnea Strom - the only current European winner on the LPGA Tour this season - and Morgane Metraux, who held a share lead after three rounds of the Olympics before fading on the final day, will be among those looking for a big finish to the qualification campaign.

Which players will likely feature for Team USA?

Team USA's qualification campaign also ends at the AIG Women's Open, with the top seven players in the US Solheim Cup points list, the top two player in the world rankings then joined by three captain's picks from Stacy Lewis.

We take a look back at World No 1 Nelly Korda's incredible season so far - can she win more events before the end of the year?

World No 1 Nelly Korda, two-time major winner Lilia Vu and Ally Ewing are already guaranteed their spots via the points list, with Lauren Coughlin and Allisen Corpuz the next two in the standings and all-but assured of qualifying for Team USA.

Megan Khang and Andrea Lee round off the seven spots as things stand, with Rose Zhang and Alison Lee the closest challengers and both featuring in Scotland this week.

World No 32 Angel Yin and Solheim Cup stalwart Lexi Thompson (world No 41) both sit inside the top-15 in the Solheim Cup points list and would currently be the two automatic qualifiers from the world rankings.

Who will qualify for the Solheim Cup? Watch the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open live from Thursday at 3pm on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports+, ahead of the AIG Women's Open live from August 22-25 on Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.