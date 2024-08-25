Solheim Cup 2024: Who has qualified for Team Europe and who will Suzann Pettersen name as captain's picks?

Georgia Hall will require a captain’s pick to make a fifth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance after narrowly failing to qualify for this year’s contest with her finish at the AIG Women’s Open.

The Solheim Cup qualification campaign ended at the final major of the year, with Hall coming into the week outside of the automatic spots after only making one worldwide top-10 this year.

Madelene Sagstrom's missed cut at the Old Course left Hall with the chance to overtake the Swede as one of the six qualifiers via the world rankings with a top-20 finish, although she slipped out of contention with a third-round 76 on Saturday.

Image: Georgia Hall will need a captain's pick when the Solheim Cup team is finalised on Monday, live on Sky Sports

Hall responded with a one-under 71 on the final day to end in tied-22nd, nine strokes behind champion Lydia Ko, with the Englishwoman now hoping to earn a captain's pick when Suzann Pettersen announces her four selections - live on Sky Sports Golf - on Monday afternoon.

"Overall, a little disappointed," Hall told Sky Sports. "I had three really solid rounds. Very happy with the way I played. Even yesterday (third round) I played pretty decent. I just missed some short putts and I kind of hit two shots on 17 that cost me being in contention this week."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round at St Andrews for the AIG Women's Open, where Lydia Ko impressed to claim a dramatic two-shot victory

Hall has been an automatic qualifier for Europe's last four Solheim Cup teams, with the former AIG Women's Open champion an obvious selection for Pettersen to include for next month's contest.

"Obviously I love being part of the team," Hall added. "I've played in a few. Obviously winning the last three and being part of that was a fantastic honour. I love playing match play.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I feel like I've had some good results trying to win my point, and I know a lot of the girls. I feel that I'm playing pretty decent, so yeah, fingers crossed [on being selected]."

Charley Hull topped the European Solheim Cup points list ahead of Germany's Esther Henseleit, who will make her debut for Team Europe, while all six qualifiers from the world rankings featured in last year's dramatic 14-14 draw against Team USA in Spain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charley Hull set the early pace with a five-under 67 during her opening round at St Andrews, before fading over the final three days

Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire all return for Team Europe, with Sagstrom clinging onto the final automatic spot ahead of Hall and set to make a fourth Solheim Cup appearance.

Who else could Pettersen pick for Team Europe?

Anna Nordqvist has played in the last eight Solheim Cup picks and would bring added experience to an already strong team, while Emily Kristine Pedersen and Gemma Dryburgh were both part of last year's draw in Spain.

Bronte Law came into the AIG Women's Open top of the Ladies European Tour order of merit but missed the cut, while Alexander Forsterling has won four times over the past year and is a possible contender for a Solheim Cup debut.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sophie Walker and Trish Johnson discuss who they think European captain Suzann Pettersen will select as her captain's picks for the Solheim Cup

Albane Valenzuela, who was born in America to a Mexican father and French mother but is eligible for Team Europe since moving to Switzerland as a child, is another option after a tied-20th at St Andrews maintained her consistent summer.

Sweden's Linnea Strom remains the only European player to have won on the LPGA Tour this season, while Nanna Koerstz Madsen - part of the winning team on American soil on 2021 - impressed with a top-10 finish at the Women's Open.

Watch Suzann Pettersen name her Solheim Cup captain's picks live on Sky Sports News from 4pm on Monday, before Team Europe look to retain the trophy when they face Team USA from September 13-15. Stream the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and more sport with NOW.