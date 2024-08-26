Solheim Cup 2024: Albane Valenzuela handed Team Europe debut as Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist get captain's picks

American-born Albane Valenzuela will make her Solheim Cup debut for Team Europe after being named among Suzann Pettersen’s four captain’s picks for this year’s contest.

The eight automatic qualifiers were confirmed after the AIG Women's Open on Sunday, won by Lydia Ko, with Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit confirmed as the two players securing their spots from the LET's Solheim Cup points list.

Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire, Carlota Ciganda and Madelene Sagstrom clinched spots via the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, all retaining their place from last year's contest, with Pettersen then confirming her captain's picks - live on Sky Sports - the following day.

Solheim Cup veteran Anna Nordqvist will make a ninth consecutive appearance and Georgia Hall was named after narrowly missing out on qualifying automatically, with Emily Pedersen and Valenzuela the final two picks to complete Team Europe's strong line-up.

Valenzuela will join Henseleit as the only two rookies in Europe's team for the 2024 edition, held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from September 13-15, with Pettersen keeping 10 of the side who retained the trophy with a dramatic 14-14 tie against Team USA last year.

"I'm absolutely speechless, I can't believe I'm going to play!" Valenzuela told Sky Sports. "I got to play the Junior Solheim Cup a very long time ago and ever since then it has always been a dream to make it onto the big team.

"I'm incredibly proud and honoured and am very excited to represent Europe. It's going to be an incredible experience. I was definitely surprised when Suzann told me. It was a very emotional moment and I couldn't be happier."

Image: Albane Valenzuela finished tied-20th at the AIG Women's Open despite only making it through to the weekend on the cut mark

Valenzuela was born in America to a Mexican father and French mother but is eligible for Team Europe since moving to Switzerland as a child, with a tied-20th at St Andrews continuing a consistent summer that has seen her also feature at the Olympics.

Hall has been an automatic qualifier for Europe's last four Solheim Cup teams, with the former AIG Women's Open champion requiring a captain's pick after narrowly missing out on moving above Sagstrom in the world rankings.

Image: Georgia Hall made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017 and has featured in every edition since for Team Europe

"It's always a great honour to represent Team Europe and hopefully we can the win it again," Hall told Sky Sports. "Being a pick is a different experience, but I feel like I'm playing well and I've had some good results over the last couple of months."

Pedersen will make her fourth appearance for Team Europe and has registered four worldwide top-10s in 2024, while Nordqvist - already named as one of Pettersen's vice-captains - will continue her run of playing every Solheim Cup since her debut in 2009.

"I'm very honoured and proud to be playing in my ninth Solheim Cup," Nordqvist said. "It's a hard feeling to describe because this tournament means so much to me and my family. It has been a big goal of mine to make this team and I can't wait to tee it up in two weeks' time."

World No 1 Nelly Korda topped the US Solheim Cup team points standings after six victories on the LPGA Tour this season, with Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang and Andrea Lee also qualifying automatically.

Rose Zhang and Alison Lee will represent the United States as the two highest ranked Americans in the world rankings, with Stacy Lewis set to reveal her three captain's picks this week ahead of the LPGA Tour's inaugural FM Championship.

