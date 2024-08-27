Solheim Cup: Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel the captain's picks for Team USA

Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel have been announced as the captain’s picks for Team USA in the Solheim Cup, live on Sky Sports.

Thompson is stepping back from full-time golf at the end of this season but will represent America against Team Europe.

Team USA already contains the leading seven players in the Solheim Cup points standings, based on earning points from LPGA Tour events, with the next two available players in the world rankings and three captain's picks completing the team.

"Lexi was probably the easiest pick to make of these three, with her experience. I know what Lexi can do at a Solheim Cup and that definitely helped her get a pick," said Team USA Captain Stacy Lewis.

"She's somebody who is going to help the team out a lot, on the golf course and also off. With her experience, everybody on the team's going to be watching what she does to try to learn from her. I am very happy to have Lexi back."

Thompson said: "It means the world to me. To be able to represent my country, it's the highest honor that you can possibly have.

"To be there again this year, especially stateside, it's a dream come true. To be able to play alongside my teammates and under my captains and assistant captains, it's everything I could ask for."

World No 1 Nelly Korda has six victories on the LPGA Tour this season and is one of seven automatic qualifiers via the US Solheim Cup Team points standings, with Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang and Andrea Lee completing that list.

Rose Zhang and Alison Lee qualify via the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

The biggest team tournament in women's golf takes place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia and starts on Friday September 13 and finishes on Sunday September 15, live on Sky Sports.

Team Europe still has the trophy after a dramatic 14-14 draw in last September's contest at Finca Cortes in in Spain, following on from a narrow win at Gleneagles in 2019 and successful defence on American soil in 2021.

There have been 18 editions of the Solheim Cup since its inception in 1990, with Team USA coming out on top on 10 occasions, while Europe have won seven of them and the 2023 contest being the only tie.

Dream swansong for Thompson?

Sky Sports' Jamie Weir: "No surprise at all to see that Lexi Thompson was one of the picks. I think that was a complete no-brainer. She's been ever present in the Solheim Cup since 2013. This will be her seventh.

"It would be a perfect dream swansong for Lexi if she was to bow out having won another Solheim Cup.

"She's kind of the right-hand woman for Stacy Lewis. She is somebody she can rely on and will bring much needed experience.

"Jennifer Kupcho joins the team as well, she's been in the last two teams. Solid, reliable player, a major champion, you know what you're going to get from Kupcho.

"Sarah Schmelzel will be a rookie. She turned pro eight years ago, she came on the radar of the US team a couple of years ago. A really consistent player, excellent ball striker, a very solid steady player.

"I think three fairly straightforward picks."

Team USA line up

Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu

Lauren Coughlin

Ally Ewing

Allisen Corpuz

Megan Khang

Andrea Lee

Rose Zhang

Alison Lee

Lexi Thompson

Jennifer Kupcho

Sarah Schmelzel

